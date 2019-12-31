BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider adopting a resolution in support of the right of Clarke citizens to own and use firearms.
"The state seems to be derelict in its duty," said supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay, to uphold rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
When it convenes on Wednesday, the General Assembly will consider various gun control measures that opponents fear will infringe upon Virginia gun owners' constitutional rights. Measures include universal background checks, an assault weapons ban and so-called "red flag laws" enabling authorities to temporarily take guns away from people they believe could endanger themselves or others.
Eighty-seven of Virginia's 95 counties, plus 11 out of 38 independent cities and 20 towns, in recent weeks have adopted resolutions effectively declaring themselves as "Second Amendment sanctuaries." Some have indicated they will not enforce any new laws going against constitutional rights. However, state Attorney General Mark Herring has said they legally cannot do that.
Hundreds of people swarmed the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center for two supervisors meetings on Dec. 17. Most who spoke to the panel encouraged it to adopt such a resolution.
"Citizens have an easier time" going to local governing board meetings, McKay said, than they do traveling to Richmond to voice their opinions to state officials.
The supervisors informally decided not to consider adopting a resolution before consulting with their lawyer.
The proposed resolution declares that the supervisors "express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Clarke County to keep and bear arms."
It urges both the General Assembly and Congress not to enact any law infringing on those rights. In addition, it maintains that doing so would violate both the U.S. and state Constitutions.
Some people have told county officials they fear the federal government eventually may try to restrict gun owners' rights, too, County Administrator Chris Boies said, explaining why the resolution mentions Congress as well as the General Assembly.
When the supervisors took their oaths of office, they pledged to support the nation's Bill of Rights and the overall Constitution, the resolution mentions. Among those rights, it continues, is "the right of the people to keep and bear arms" because it is "necessary to the security of a free state."
The resolution also acknowledges the use of firearms for sport.
"The right of the law-abiding citizens of Clarke County to keep and bear arms for the purpose of lawful self-defense and hunting ... is a part of the fabric of this county and must be respected and upheld," it reads.
Although it does not directly proclaim the county to be a sanctuary, the resolution expresses the supervisors' "intent to uphold and defend" constitutional freedoms.
"The Second Amendment is incredibly important to this country," said McKay, who represents the White Post District. "We need to do everything we can to defend it."
David Weiss, the board's chairman and Buckmarsh District representative, did not return a phone call for comment.
"The board heard from a lot of citizens on this issue," not only on Dec. 17, but also through various types of correspondence, Boies said.
Working with legal counsel, the supervisors have "drafted a resolution they feel represents the desires of the community," he said.
Copies of the resolution, if it is adopted, are to be sent to Gov. Ralph Northam as well as the county's legislative and congressional representatives.
Also during Monday's work session, Doug Lawrence will take his seat as the new Russell District supervisor, having won the Nov. 5 election.
Lawrence succeeds Barbara Byrd, who held the seat for 20 years before deciding not to seek a sixth term. Byrd was the county's first woman supervisor.
The board also will elect its chairman and vice chairman for 2020.
