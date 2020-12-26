BERRYVILLE — Clarke County will continue paying people to staff the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company for at least another six months.
A shortage of volunteers has hindered Blue Ridge in responding to emergency calls. The county's Department of Emergency Services has been using federal funds received to pay expenses toward controlling the coronavirus pandemic to pay part-timers to work at the Bluemont-based company. They include firefighters and medical technicians from other companies, including ones outside the county, wanting to earn extra income.
But the COVID-19 funds will expire at the end of December.
That recently prompted the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to allocate up to $74,400 to continue paying workers to staff Blue Ridge through June 30, the end of the fiscal year. The cost will be paid by reallocating funds budgeted to cover expenses the county was able to use federal funds to pay instead, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
The $74,400 is a worst-case scenario, said county Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett.
Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty said the figure is based on staffing Blue Ridge 12 hours a day, seven days a week. That may not always be possible, depending on the regular work schedules and other commitments of those being paid to work at the company.
The company was staffed three days in September, 12 days in October and 11 days in November, emergency services department records show. On those days "when our paid people were there," Lichty said, there were two calls for service in September, eight in October and six in November.
According to Lichty, Blue Ridge typically is summoned to respond to 5-10 calls per week, mostly medical emergencies. That is the lowest call volume among the county’s three mainly volunteer fire and rescue companies.
Only the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville has regular paid, full-time personnel.
Officials maintain that all calls for emergency services within Clarke County receive a response. If the closest fire and rescue company is not available, one of the other two will respond. When none of the three are available, response will come from a company in a nearby county with which Clarke has a mutual aid agreement.
Yet the greater the distance that a company must travel, the longer the response time to the emergency.
Twelve people so far have been hired to temporarily work at Blue Ridge.
"I'm really pleased," Lichty said. With their help, "we've shown some remarkable progress" in reducing response times to calls within its service area.
The vote to allocate the $74,400 to continue staffing the company was unanimous following a motion by Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence, who volunteers at Enders, initially suggested allocating up to $37,200 to staff Blue Ridge for three months while seeking "a more permanent solution" to its volunteer shortage. Several officials indicated that would not be appropriate.
"How can you hire someone" and then not give them the opportunity to work for a while, asked Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
As of the supervisors' meeting, paid part-timers had not been scheduled at Blue Ridge beyond the end of December due to uncertainty over whether funds to continue paying them in 2021 would be appropriated, Lichty said.
Ultimately, "we need to see some progress ... staffing it (Blue Ridge) with volunteers," said Bev McKay, the board's vice chairman and White Post District representative.
Recruitment efforts are continuing.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said the board's Finance Committee wants to see a plan developed for having firefighters and medics at Blue Ridge around the clock.
