BERRYVILLE — An effort to encourage commercial development at Waterloo by partially waiving sewer service availability fees will continue through 2022.
The incentive was initiated last January when the Clarke County Board of Supervisors allocated $100,000 toward waivers. During its recent monthly meeting, the board decided to extend the incentive after learning that nobody so far has taken advantage of it.
Waterloo is the business area surrounding the intersection of John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) and Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), just south of Boyce. Existing businesses include two convenience stores, a farm market, a fast-food restaurant and a vehicle repair shop. There also is much undeveloped property nearby.
Availability fees help cover expenses for installing water/sewer service. Sewer fees currently range from $24,300 for businesses using 1-300 gallons of water to flush sewage each day to a little more than $2 million for businesses using 22,501-25,000 gallons daily. The incentive involves one-third of the availability fee being waived for properties deemed eligible.
Other nearby localities base similar fees on the diameters of lines installed. County Administrator Chris Boies and Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart recently told the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority that developers haven’t taken advantage of the incentive because of the different way that the county structures its fees. In turn, further development at Waterloo — which is along a major travel route between Winchester and the Washington, D.C., area — has been hindered.
Essentially, the county’s fees are based on how much the utilities are expected to be used. Developers often can’t give usage projections until a building’s architectural plans are prepared. Factors such as a building’s square footage and how much plumbing it will have influence such projections, according to Boies.
In a Tuesday email to The Winchester Star, Boies said the supervisors remain committed to encouraging economic development around the intersection. They hope the sewer fee discount eventually will help spur new development.
Supervisors directed county staff to reach out to existing businesses using private well and septic systems and encourage them to connect to the public Waterloo system, operated by the Clarke County Sanitary Authority.
Boise explained that could “prevent potential environmental issues, like a failing septic system, down the road.”
“In some cases, the property owner is different than the business owner, so we would need to work with the property owner,” he added.
Also during their regular December meeting, the supervisors scheduled a 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 public hearing on a proposal to renew the county’s Agricultural and Forestal District (AFD).
A voluntary program, the AFD is intended to promote agriculture. The designation lasts for six years. It can be renewed for another six under state and local laws.
As part of the renewal process, property owners can withdraw from the district, and other people can apply for their properties to be included in it, according to county Senior Planner/Zoning Administrator Jeremy Camp.
The board also readopted the county’s emergency operations plan (EOP).
State code requires localities to review their EOPs every four years, consider making any necessary revisions, and then formally readopt the plans.
Clarke County’s plan was last reviewed in December 2017, so it had to be readopted this month, Boies said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept officials from extensively reviewing the plan, he said.
Next year, they intend to comprehensively review and update the plan with help from various stakeholders, Boies said. When the work is finished, the revised plan will be submitted to the board for approval, he added.
The supervisors also:
• Reappointed Daniel Sheetz to the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. His new term will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.
• Reappointed Tom Bauhan to the Clarke County Sanitary Authority. His new term will expire on Jan. 5, 2026.
• Reappointed county Planning Director Brandon Stidham to the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission. His new term will expire on Jan. 21, 2025.
• Reappointed George Ohrstrom II to the Berryville Area Development Authority. His new term will expire on March 31, 2025.
• Appointed Bob Glover to succeed Doug Kruhm as the Clarke County Planning Commission’s representative on the county’s Historic Preservation Commission. Glover’s term will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
• Appointed Walker Thomas to succeed Christopher Curran on the Blue Ridge Regional Library Advisory Council. Thomas will serve through April 15, 2025.
