BERRYVILLE — The controversial Confederate monument in downtown Berryville will be the focus of a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Clarke County Board of Supervisors special meeting.
Officials on Friday met with representatives of three firms that submitted proposals to develop a master design plan for the Clarke County Courthouse grounds, where the monument is located.
"We haven't made a procurement decision yet," County Administrator Chris Boies said in a phone interview Friday evening. Therefore, he declined to discuss details of the proposals.
However, all three firms are well-qualified to develop a design plan, Boies said.
He was unable to predict whether the board will be ready Tuesday night to select one of the firms. He said, though, the board needs to be updated on the process and give county staff members directions on where to go from here.
The monument, installed in 1900 and titled “Appomattox,” lists names of Confederate soldiers from the county who died in battle during the Civil War. Atop it is a statue of an unarmed soldier. Historians believe the statue is a mass-produced image of nobody in particular.
Controversy has erupted over the monument, and similar ones across Virginia and the nation, due to the Confederate stance to continue slavery.
Legal issues have put up stumbling blocks to the county's efforts to resolve the controversy.
The county owns neither the monument nor the small parcel on which it stands amid the courthouse grounds. Officials determined both are owned by a private association of cavalry descendants. Nobody apparently knows if any of the descendants are alive and, if so, whether they’re interested in claiming the property.
As a result, the county can’t lawfully move the monument or do anything else to it.
A citizens committee looked into alternatives. The committee ultimately suggested keeping the monument at its current location, but bringing to light and sharing more of Clarke County’s history, especially as it pertains to African American residents. Possible ways of sharing that, the panel determined, include erecting at least one more statue on the grounds and/or naming the courthouse after a prominent, deceased black person from the county who was highly regarded.
When it's developed, the master design plan will reveal precisely what experts in preserving and interpreting history believe should be done.
Tuesday night's meeting will be held at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. The supervisors' meeting room is on the second floor.
Usually, the board holds its regular monthly meetings on the third Tuesday. It postponed its regular November meetings until Nov. 23 because of a Virginia Association of Counties conference that some supervisors are attending.
Boies said he's learned those supervisors will return to Clarke County by Tuesday night.
The special meeting was scheduled then because officials want to conclusively resolve the monument matters as soon as possible, he said.
The county should seize the statue and the land it is on as abandoned property with no owners or via immanent domain, Then remove the statue to a confederate cemetery and bury it face down forever. The errors of the ancestors need not be perpetuated forever. WE need not honor the shameful acts of our ancestors. We would not be erasing history but making history by removing a monument to wrongness.
