BERRYVILLE — Area lawmakers weren't surprised when Clarke County officials on Wednesday pleaded with them to work toward resolving Virginia's mental health crisis.
They're hearing the same appeals from local officials throughout the districts they serve.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors presented its 2023 legislative agenda to the lawmakers during a luncheon at the Barns of Rose Hill. Mental health system reform, a priority listed on the document, was a topic discussed at length.
According to the agenda, people needing help aren't always able to receive services they need. Demand for beds for both adults and juveniles at state-operated psychiatric hospitals is exceeding supply, at least somewhat due to staffing shortages. For up to 72 hours, police must tend to those in crisis who are taken to local hospital emergency rooms while they await state beds becoming available. That takes officers off their patrols for extended periods.
"It's conceivable that 50% of our workforce" at the Clarke County Sheriff's Office can be tied up handling psychiatric cases at any given time, Sheriff Tony Roper said.
"If we can't find a bed for them, law enforcement has to babysit" them, Roper said. If no bed becomes available within 72 hours, police and local hospitals sometimes must "turn them loose," he said, adding that can pose risks for patients as well as — in extreme situations — the community.
"Law enforcement should not be on the front lines of crisis intervention in Virginia," said state Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville.
Drug abuse, economic hardships and readjusting to normal life following the COVID-19 pandemic are among reasons cited for increases in mental health problems among both adults and youth.
Students had to adjust to online learning during the pandemic and then readjust to classroom learning as it waned. They've had to push themselves to overcome any learning setbacks they suffered. And, to some degree, they've had to get used to socializing and being in groups again, educators have said.
The Clarke County Public Schools already were seeing more students suffering from anxiety and depression when "the pandemic escalated it," said Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
"It seems like we have more kids in crisis now than we've ever had," Bishop told the legislators.
He recalled one student, having attempted suicide, remaining in the emergency room for 72 hours before being released with little mental health counseling or treatment.
If young people can't have their mental health issues addressed, Bishop said, "what type of adults are they going to be?"
Mental health system reform is "at the top of everyone's list" of priorities, Vogel said. It's an issue statewide, not just in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, she indicated.
County officials are pushing lawmakers to fund initiatives such as a proposed crisis stabilization center at Winchester Medical Center and converting CITAC into a 24-hour operation.
CITAC, the Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center operated at the hospital by Northwestern Community Services, is open only from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
The supervisors also want to see more state funding to address student mental health issues, the legislative agenda shows.
Vogel said spending more money toward fixing mental health system problems won't necessarily resolve them all. Community hospitals may need to get involved, she said, such as by figuring out ways to provide psychiatric patients care they need outside the emergency room.
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Boyce, asked whether the proposed stabilization center would accept juvenile patients. Roper said he understands it would but he isn't sure.
Gooditis asked Bishop about how mental health services currently are being provided to students.
"We're piecemealing it," Bishop told her, trying to get them services care relevant to their needs.
He said the school division tries to obtain services for them locally so they can remain in school. "But that's not always possible," he added.
Guidance counselors within schools try to help students as much as they can, but they generally have little training in mental health, Bishop noted.
Some divisions in other counties employ licensed clinical social workers (LCSWs), who have more such training, he mentioned.
Even if state funds could be obtained to help the Clarke County schools hire LCSWs, recruiting them could prove challenging because the county might not be able to pay them as much as they could earn elsewhere, according to supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
"Mental health providers want to provide (services) to everyone, but they want to make a living," too, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
