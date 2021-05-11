BERRYVILLE — A master design plan for the Clarke County Courthouse grounds is to be developed before anything is added to the property to further highlight the county’s history.
During a work session Monday morning, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors informally decided to issue a request for proposals from design firms. The supervisors then directed County Administrator Chris Boies to prepare a scope for the project for them to consider during their regular monthly meeting next Tuesday.
Their decision stems from controversy over a Confederate monument outside the courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
In March, a citizens committee formed by the supervisors recommended the monument remain there, but that historical information — especially history of the county’s African-American community — be installed. It additionally was suggested that at least one more historical monument be installed, as well as naming one or more of the courthouse buildings after an African-American who played an important role in county history.
Those recommendations came following a public meeting during which the committee heard various viewpoints on matters pertaining to the monument.
Having a design plan is necessary, officials indicated on Monday, because the courthouse grounds are crowded. Except for a flat area roughly 60 feet by 60 feet, there is not much space for people to gather to learn about history.
Along with the monument, there is a tree dedicated to a county resident who died while in high school, a larger tree with branches spreading over much of the grounds, a flagpole, benches and signs, including a historical marker.
“You’ve got things (on the property) that have happened haphazardly over time,” Boies said.
The grounds have never really been a gathering spot, except for people waiting to go inside to take part in court proceedings.
“We don’t advertise it” as a place for public activities, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss. Yet the county doesn’t prohibit gatherings there, he said.
Supervisors indicated the design firm chosen should be from the area, or at least have knowledge of the area’s history.
“It would be hard for me to imagine someone from New Mexico coming in” to prepare the plan, said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
“You want a firm with an architectural background” and which has a historic preservationist on staff, Boies told the board.
A design plan also is needed to have something to show the public in creating “a framework to solicit donations for whatever we decide to do there,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
The monument, installed in 1900 and titled “Appomattox,” lists names of Confederate soldiers from the county who died in battle during the Civil War. Atop the memorial is a statue of an unarmed soldier. Historians believe the statue is based on a mass-produced image of no particular serviceman.
Because the Confederacy supported slavery, some county residents have asked for the monument to be moved elsewhere — such as a cemetery where soldiers are buried — rather than remain near a public building.
The county cannot legally move the monument because it doesn’t own it. The Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry (ASCC) owns both the memorial and a tiny mound on which it sits.
It would be up to the ASCC to determine the monument’s fate. However, members of the association are thought to have died many years ago. Nobody knows if any of their relatives are alive and, if so, whether they would be interested in claiming ownership of the monument and the parcel.
Robert Mitchell, the county’s part-time attorney, has determined that the county has two options if it wants to seek ownership of the monument: Condemning the structure and the parcel, or claiming adverse possession — also known as “squatter’s rights” — because it has done upkeep on the property over the years. Both options would require circuit court approval and could be contested.
Supervisors said they want to hear more from Mitchell about the options.
Weiss emphasized that the public will have ample opportunities to voice opinions on designs for the courthouse grounds.
“We want to know from the community what people want there,” he said.
The Turner Ashby Camp 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans, a Winchester-based group devoted to preserving Confederate history, has offered to take ownership of the memorial and the land on which it sits.
Boies pointed out that because the county doesn’t own them, it has no authority to give or sell them.
But “we appreciate the offer,” he said.
