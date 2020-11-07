BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials want the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to put the pedal to the metal in making safety improvements along Va. 7.
VDOT engineers told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in a conference call on Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered progress in getting their workload accomplished in recent months. Supervisors said they understand.
Still, “we need action” now, Buckmarsh District supervisor and board Chairman David Weiss told them. “We want to put this (project) on track ... rather than keep on talking about it.”
The four-lane, divided thoroughfare — also known as Harry Byrd Highway — is heavily traveled not only by county drivers, but also commuters between Winchester and Washington, D.C. Along its 13½-mile stretch through Clarke between the Frederick and Loudoun county lines, short sight distances caused by hills and curves are major problems, as is speeding. The speed limit is 55 mph, yet VDOT measurements show the average speed of vehicles on the highway is about 63 mph.
In September 2019, VDOT released a report on its findings from a roughly year-long examination of Va. 7 and potential safety improvements.
The only improvement so far made, however, was the installation of caution signals at the intersection of Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) on the mountain at the Clarke/Loudoun line. Those signals, which cost VDOT about $100,000, flash to alert drivers on Va. 7 when vehicles approach from the side road.
VDOT engineer David Morris said the signals were installed at the intersection, where many traffic accidents have occurred, because of expectations that traffic would increase due to detours from a highway construction project in Loudoun.
Supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay, who represents the White Post District, asked whether the flashers have led to a reduction in accidents.
“That might be a little early to figure out,” Morris replied. VDOT usually doesn’t analyze the effectiveness of safety upgrades until at least a year after they’re installed, he said.
The traffic volume may have declined during the pandemic, he continued. “Once the traffic gets back to normal, there probably could be a more fair comparison” made.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett asked if the intersection’s median crossing could be removed, resulting in drivers being able to make only right turns from Route 601 onto Va. 7, or the crossing could be altered so vehicles can’t pause in it. Morris indicated such changes would be hard to make because of the mountain location.
Some highway “maintenance improvements” that VDOT intends to make include the installation of additional caution signs along Va. 7 and six-inch-wide edge lines, plus stop bars and center line extensions on the side roads.
Current edge lines are only four inches wide. Morris said wider lines will help drivers see road edges more easily, especially at night, so they don’t run off.
Another planned improvement is the installation of “optical speed bars” on Va. 7 near the intersection of Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road). That crossroads, near a convenience store, is especially dangerous because of a steep slope preventing drivers turning onto the highway from seeing approaching vehicles. Many crashes have occurred there, too.
Unlike speed bars frequently found on side roads near intersections, those bars wouldn’t rumble when vehicles move across them. Yet they would be a reminder to Va. 7 drivers to slow down, Morris said.
The total cost of those improvements is estimated at $87,369. The supervisors instructed VDOT to make them as soon as possible. But it may be spring of next year before any improvements involving painting and striping can be done, according to Morris, because of cooler weather that can affect the application of paint.
Potential projects mentioned involve widening paved shoulders, installing rumble strips and upgrading guardrails between Va. 7 Business (East Main Street near Berryville) and Route 601. VDOT estimates the total cost at about $3.42 million.
VDOT officials anticipate, though, it would take a few years to obtain state funding for the projects, and the county would have to pay some of the cost. Also, Loudoun’s involvement would be necessary because some of the improvements would occur in that county because the Route 601 intersection basically is at the county line.
Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies said he will contact Loudoun officials to find out whether they’re interested in cooperating with the county.
At Thursday’s meeting, “we didn’t decide on any given path (forward), but we’ll continue to push for solutions,” Boies said.
