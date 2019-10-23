BERRYVILLE — The building that once housed D.G. Cooley Elementary School is not the right place for human services agencies to relocate, say two members of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
The county’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is eyeing the vacant building at 34 Westwood Road for a potential move because of cramped space and structural problems at its current headquarters on East Main Street in Berryville.
The School Board shuttered the school, known as the Cooley Upper Campus, at the start of the 2019-20 academic year to save money due to declining student enrollment. The prekindergarten and kindergarten classes located there were moved to the Cooley Lower Campus at 240 Westwood Road, which houses students through fifth grade.
A recent letter to the supervisors from the DSS board and Director Brittany Heine suggests allowing other agencies to use the campus, too. Officials have said the Berryville office of the Lord Fairfax Health Department is interested.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said during a recent meeting that, in his opinion, “it would be a mistake” for the campus not to be reserved for future educational purposes. “We’re going to grow again,” he said about the county’s population.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board’s vice chairman, agreed.
They made their comments in response to the issue being brought up again by Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd, who represents the supervisors on the Social Services board. She presented the board’s letter to the supervisors during their main September meeting.
But Weiss emphasized the vacated Cooley facility remains under the School Board’s control because it has not declared the building to be surplus property. If it ever becomes surplus, the supervisors would be responsible for it.
For now, if DSS really is interested in moving there, it needs to talk with schools officials, he added.
DSS is a local agency operated under the guidance of the Virginia Department of Social Services. It handles and processes requests for public assistance funds. It also administers other programs designed to help people.
The state rents the current DSS building from the county for $4,000 per month.
According to Byrd and the agency’s board, the building has problems such as mold, ceiling leaks and tight space — at least one closet has been turned into an office. DSS anticipates more clients as a result of Medicaid expansion in Virginia, and more space will be needed to accommodate more employees who will have to be hired to handle the new clients, the letter to the supervisors mentions.
The letter was signed by agency board Chairman Gerald Dodson, along with Byrd and board members Alan Melusen, Lynn Gray and Jim Smith, as well as Heine. Byrd said, though, that seeking a new location for DSS is an effort by the board, not Heine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.