BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will keep its current leadership for at least one more year.
Monday morning, during its annual organizational meeting, the board voted unanimously for Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss to continue as chairman and Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett to continue as vice chairwoman in 2023.
None of the other three supervisors were considered for leadership positions.
A farmer, Weiss has been a supervisor since early 2003 when he was appointed to take over the seat of another board member who resigned. He was elected to a full four-year term— his first — later that year.
This year will be Weiss’ ninth as chairman. He has said that he would like to continue holding the post as long as other supervisors feel confident in his leadership abilities.
“I don’t take it lightly,” Weiss said of his colleagues’ trust. He pledged that “we’ll work together to get things done” for the county in 2023.
Catlett, a veterinarian, is serving her second term as a supervisor, having first been elected in 2015. This year will be her second as vice chairwoman. She is the first woman to ever hold the post.
A woman never has headed the board.
Catlett made the motion to keep Weiss as chairman. White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay made the motion for Catlett to remain vice chair.
McKay was second in command for seven years until last January when he made the motion for Catlett to assume the role.
After the organizational meeting, Weiss outlined several goals he hopes the county can accomplish this year, or at least get started on.
Department heads are in the initial stages of preparing a budget proposal for the new fiscal year that will begin July 1. Weiss said the supervisors want to see a spending plan that includes no tax increases. They prefer, though, to see one with a reduction in the real estate and/or personal property tax rates, he said.
“We make no promises,” said Weiss — the supervisors don’t yet know what departmental needs are or what the revenue forecast for fiscal 2024 will be.
However, they recognize that the current economy is hurting households, he said.
“People are feeling financial constraints and pains,” Weiss said. “We don’t want to add to that.”
Weiss said he hopes the county can start making improvements to the Clarke County Courthouse grounds. That includes creating a memorial focused on African American history to complement one already on site that pertains to Confederate history, he said.
County Administrator Chris Boies said he anticipates design consultants will be ready to present a final master plan for the grounds in approximately a month.
In addition, the county aims to start developing a joint facility for the Clarke County Department of Social Services and the county health department, Weiss said.
It would be more convenient for the public to have those functions in the same building, he reasoned.
No definite location has been chosen for the facility yet, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.