The Clarke County wrestling team finished in second place out of seven teams at the Bull Run District wrestling tournament on Friday at Strasburg High School.
The host Rams scored 228.5 points to beat the Eagles (200), who had four individual champions — freshman Blake Jacobson (138 pounds) and seniors Titus Hensler (182), Trace Mansfield (195) and Michael Perozich (220). Central was third with 160.5 points.
All wrestlers who competed on Friday are eligible to compete in the Region 2B tournament on Saturday at Stuarts Draft High School.
The Eagles were also led by runners-up Kolton Vincent (113 pounds), Cannon Long (145) and Colin Moran (152).
In the finals, Jacobson pinned Mountain View’s Jesse Lemon in 4:39 at 138; Hensler earned a 16-4 major decision over Central’s Ryan Mickelwait at 182; Mansfield pinned Central’s Nathan Lopez in 3:14 at 195; Perozich scored a 5-1 decision over Strasburg’s Chuck Fake at 220; Vincent was pinned in 30 seconds by Strasburg’s Heath Burks at 113; Long fell to Strasburg’s David Burks 9-6 at 145; and Moran suffered a 15-0 tech fall loss in 4:55 to Strasburg’s Donovan Burks at 152.
“We had a pretty good tournament.,” Clarke County coach Jon VanSice said. “We’d like to have won a couple more [championship matches], but those Burks boys are pretty tough. It’s hard to crack them.”
VanSice noted that Jacobson (34-3) avenged one of his losses this year by beating Lemon.
“Blake’s had a great year,” VanSice said. “And the three big guys [who won titles on Friday], they’ve been doing it for me all year long. They’ve been great. They’ve really carried the team with what they do up top.”
At 195, Mansfield needed to beat Madison County’s Matthew Sacra in overtime (a 13-11 sudden victory match) in the semifinals before pinning Lopez in the final.
“That’s a very tough weight class in this tournament,” VanSice said. “He had two very tough matches and he prevailed in both of them. And he’s a gamer. He’s come a long way since last year, for sure.”
Finishing in third for Clarke were James Casey (106 pounds), Max Camacho (120) and Jerry Roberts (126). Landon Roper took fourth at 132 and Kaylee Anderson was fifth at 160.
