BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials intend to revise, based on a lawyer’s suggestions, conservation easement policies for land with no dwelling unit rights (DURs).
During a work session Monday morning, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors examined the proposed revisions. The board plans to adopt them during its regular monthly meeting next Tuesday.
A conservation easement is a deed voluntarily signed by a property owner placing restrictions on the property’s use. The owner can use the land for farming, sell it or give it to family members, and even build upon it in certain circumstances. However, the property cannot be redeveloped for commercial use.
The deed is permanent. Should the land ever be sold or given away, the new owner must comply with the restrictions and cannot legally have them removed.
Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority (CEA) members are concerned about allowing vacant parcels being placed into easements to retire all of their remaining DURs. Problems could arise in the future, members speculate, if a vacant parcel is sold and its new owners purchase the land assuming that a single-family home could be built on it, according to county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teetor.
The CEA has received applications for vacant land in which the landowners asked for all remaining DURs to be retired, Teetor said. As a result, members say “criteria should be established that would provide an objective standard for situations in which no DURs are retained,” she said.
The county’s part-time attorney, Robert Mitchell, recommended that any parcel placed in a conservation easement with zero DURs be required to meet these criteria:
• A parcel must have no public road access or recorded private easement access; or
• It must have site conditions restricting or eliminating its development potential. Having steep slopes or being in a flood plain are examples.
• Or, it must have other special attributes — such as historic features — that make it appropriate to retire all of its DURs.
• Any parcel placed in an easement with zero DURs must have a survey plat including a statement that the parcel is not a legal building lot and has zero DURs.
The recommendations “make sense,” said supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay.
Chairman David Weiss agreed. He said that specifying what can and cannot be done always helps in resolving complicated situations.
With a population of only about 14,000, Clarke is a largely rural and agricultural county surrounded by urban areas. Roughly 25% of its 113,920 acres currently are protected by conservation easements.
Officials say they want to maintain the rural character, based on most residents’ wishes. Conservation easements are among tools the county uses to do that.
In another matter, the supervisors held their organizational meeting for 2021. They re-elected Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, as the board’s chairman and McKay, the White Post District Supervisor, as the vice chairman.
Weiss has been a supervisor since 2003 and board chairman since 2014. McKay, who has been on the panel since 2012, has been vice chairman since 2015.
