BERRYVILLE — In advance of the new school year that begins Aug. 20, Clarke County Public School Superintendent Chuck Bishop shared a few accomplishments teachers and school employees can be proud of.
Among the entire Clarke County High School graduating class of 2019, 72% of students earned an advanced studies diploma, Bishop told the audience of school employees during the division’s convocation ceremony Friday at CCHS. The state average is 51%, he added.
On top of that, it looks like the entire division will be fully accredited again this year, Bishop said, citing preliminary data.
Clarke County High School continues to have one of the highest on-time graduation rates in the state as well, Bishop said.
“Our students are doing great,” Bishop said. “And you are the reason that happens. Not me.”
About 300 employees are working for Clarke County Public Schools for the 2019-20 school year. Of those, about 170 are teachers, said Rick Catlett, the division’s assistant superintendent. The division also hired 16 new teachers this year, he added.
He also praised the Clarke School Board for its dedication to teachers and students. In the past year, he said, the School Board has advocated for teacher pay raises and has permitted children of Clarke teachers to attend tuition-free.
For fiscal year 2020, teachers received a 3.5 percent raise.
During convocation, Bishop also shared words of encouragement to the school employees, telling them that the work they do every day matters.
“You have to believe every day you’re making a difference,” he said.
