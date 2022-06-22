BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials will consult with their Loudoun County counterparts about proposed highway improvements aimed at reducing traffic congestion on Blue Ridge Mountain.
Following a proposal put forth by the Virginia Department of Transportation last week, Loudoun officials came up with another idea.
Clarke officials, as they try to convince VDOT to fund improvements, hope Loudoun will cover the cost of implementing its idea, if it's incorporated into a future project.
However, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors first must decide whether it wants to pursue any of several proposals that VDOT has submitted, said Chairman David Weiss.
That will come in July. The county has until Aug. 1 to submit a Smart Scale funding application to the state.
County officials are seeking to alleviate congestion at the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road/Raven Rocks Road) near the Clarke/Loudoun line.
A four-lane, divided highway along its stretch through Clarke, Va. 7 is used by many commuters between Winchester and the Washington, D.C., area. Heavy traffic and speeding make it hard for Appalachian Trail hikers to cross the highway and for drivers to make left turns to and from Route 601, according to county officials.
Traffic also gets backed up along Blue Ridge Mountain Road, especially on weekends. Officials blame the backups mostly on customers of a popular brewery on that road.
During the supervisors' June 13 work session, VDOT pitched a proposal to encourage drivers to voluntarily make U-turns along Va. 7 near Route 601. It involves making improvements to existing turn lanes and for a right turn lane to be established along the latter road.
VDOT came up with that concept after three that it originally proposed were largely rejected by those who attended a May 10 public meeting on the matter.
Tuesday afternoon, Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies told the supervisors that Loudoun officials asked VDOT to consider installing an acceleration lane on Va. 7 to help drivers turning right from Route 601 merge more safely onto the highway. They also asked for more than one lane to be installed at U-turns, he said.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said he thought the board expressed support for VDOT's latest idea on June 13. Yet Loudoun's idea "seems interesting," he said.
Without a way to properly accelerate, there could be more rear-end collisions along Va. 7, especially if traffic increases in the future, said Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence.
VDOT's new proposal "makes some sense," said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. And, Loudoun's idea does, too, he said.
"We could ask for those components to be added" for VDOT's consideration, Boies said.
But that would add to the estimated cost of $1.5 million to $2 million, officials acknowledged.
As part of Smart Scale, potential highway projects are ranked for funding consideration based on factors including how much they would improve traffic safety, reduce congestion, help with economic development efforts and affect the environment.
Because of the ranking system, Clarke officials have indicated they don't want to do anything that could lower the Va. 7/Route 601 project's score.
Loudoun has set aside $500,000 in capital improvement project funds it might be willing to put toward a project, Boies recently told the supervisors.
If that county is willing to use its money to fund its idea, the higher the Smart Score ranking may be, he reasoned on Tuesday.
Boies said he will reach out to Loudoun officials. Weiss and board Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District, said they're willing to talk with the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors if necessary.
Still, Clarke officials questioned whether they're receiving all of the information from VDOT and/or Loudoun they need to make the best decision for the county.
Something seems "not quite right" somehow, Bass asserted.
VDOT seems to have given "sort of a flawed message," Weiss said without elaborating.
Ed Carter, the resident engineer at VDOT's Edinburg office who frequently speaks during supervisors meetings, didn't attend Tuesday's session. In an email to Boies, Carter said he had a previous commitment.
Boies told the supervisors he was hoping that Carter would be at the meeting to give them direction on how to proceed.
In July, the board will need to adopt a resolution of support for a specific VDOT proposal for Blue Ridge Mountain, said Weiss. It shouldn't be, he said, "a blanket resolution" enabling the agency to do whatever it wants without the county having input.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.