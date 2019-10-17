BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will hold its own public information meeting about a planned road project in neighboring Loudoun County that is expected to increase traffic on some Clarke roads during construction as a result of detours, such as on Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) north of Berryville.
During its regular monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board scheduled the informational meeting for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court.
Construction is expected to start in February on a project to install two roundabouts and other traffic-calming measures along a stretch of Va. 9 (Charles Town Pike) through Hillsboro, a town of about 200 residents in western Loudoun County. However, the project will be put out to bid again on Nov. 7 after a previous round of contractor bids in August came in too high, according to a recent Hillsboro news release.
Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss and several other Clarke officials attended a public meeting earlier this month in Hillsboro concerning the project. During that meeting, he said, Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance agreed “to bring their show on the road” to Clarke.
The public will be allowed to speak during the Oct. 29 meeting, which will focus on “how we’re going to mitigate the (additional) traffic coming to us,” Weiss said.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials will be at the meeting to talk about some possible measures.
(2) comments
Starting construction in February but no traffic light at Rt 7 and Rt 612?
This will be fun. Someone should install a web camera. The auto body shops will appreciate the business.
I truly hope there is not a serious injury or death. That intesection is bad on a good day let alone with all of the additional traffic.
The STATE SHOULD BE REQUIRED TO PUT IN A TRAFFIC LIGHT before the project starts.
Clarke County can affect this but it would come at a cost. One of the easiest, but by no means the best use of resources or compromise, would be for CCSD to telegraph that they would, to the extreme, strictly enforce traffic laws. The court's buy in would be essential to set the precedence that no breaks would be given, regardless if you retained counsel. Even so, the increased volume may make it impossible to violate the speed limit, though texting drivers should be ripe for the picking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.