The Warren County football team ran the single-wing offense last year, played a single-wing team in Millbrook in Week 2, and after having a bye in Week 3 had two weeks to get ready for Clarke County’s single-wing offense.
The Wildcats might be 0-2 coming into Friday’s 7 p.m. contest at Feltner Stadium in Berryville, but the 3-0 Eagles know a revved-up and prepared Warren County will come at them with everything they’ve got.
“Anytime a team’s coming off a bye week, they’re going to be ready and they’re going to be rested up,” Clarke County coach Casey Childs said. “We’ve got to play great from the beginning, play our game, do what we do offensively and defensively. We’re excited about the opportunity and know we’re going to get Warren County’s best.”
The Wildcats will be tasked with trying to slow down several capable runners in Clarke County’s backfield, which runs behind six returning starters among the seven offensive linemen and tight ends.
Though wingback Carson Rutherford will miss his second straight game with an injury this week, Wyatt Palmer moved from the “four back” spot he had been playing to wingback and ran for 80 yards and two TDs on 12 carries last week, part of a 305-yard rushing effort in the Eagles’ 40-7 win over Buffalo Gap.
Quarterback Tanner Sipe (20 carries, 239 yards, 12.0 average, three TDs) is the leader of a balanced Eagles’ rushing attack that is averaging 360.3 rushing yards per game. Will Booker has 26 carries for 209 yards and three TDs, Palmer has 184 yards and four TDs on 23 carries, senior wingback and first-year varsity player Moses Day has 12 carries for 127 yards and a TD, and the Eagles are using their blocking to run the ball more than ever before. Wilson Taylor has 12 carries for 102 yards and one TD and two catches for 14 yards.
“The kids have all grown up in the single-wing system, and they know how to play multiple positions in it,” Childs said. “Wyatt’s played a lot of wing throughout the years, and Moses is just coming on stronger each and every week. In other years, Wilson would be another running back for us on the wing or something of that nature. He’s embraced the blocking back role, and when we talked to him about playing that position we said he was going to touch the ball.”
Warren County — which lost 14-10 to James Wood in Week 1 and 44-12 to Millbrook in Week 2 — is led by quarterback PJ Dellinger and running back Gavin Dodson for its spread offense. The Eagles held spread teams Rock Ridge and King William to 13 combined points and 209 total yards in Weeks 1 and 2.
“They’re going to run a lot of zone reads, they’re going to run some power out of the spread,” Childs said. “We’ve got to play good in space and we’ve got to win the line of scrimmage.”
