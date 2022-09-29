The Clarke County football team will try to break a rare losing streak on the road against an unfamiliar opponent Friday, and the Eagles will have to do so without one of the area’s best players.
Clarke County head coach Casey Childs said reigning Bull Run District Offensive Player of the Year Kyler Darlington, a senior running back and inside linebacker, will not suit up when the Eagles (2-2) travel to Aldie for its first-ever meeting with third-year school Lightridge (3-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Darlington suffered an upper body injury in the second quarter of Clarke County’s 38-0 loss to Strasburg last week and did not return.
Until last week, the Eagles had not lost consecutive games in the same season since they dropped the opening two games in 2018 against Class 4 schools Dominion and Handley. Clarke County will now try to avoid its first in-season three-game losing streak since 2006 against another Class 4 school in Lightridge, a member of the Dulles District.
Regardless of who’s on the field, the Eagles need to see progress from the Strasburg game. Clarke County was outgained 408-152 by the Rams and were shut out for the first time since 2017.
“We’re young in a lot of positions, no question about that,” said Childs, who entered the season with only six seniors. “These kids have always been able to just to get on the field and run around and make plays. But as they get older, and you get to varsity football, it’s a lot more assignment-based football, because there’s game plans and scouting and so forth.
“We’ve got to do what our jobs are and what our responsibilities are. If we do those things, we’ll be just fine. If we don’t do those things, we’ll have games like we had on Friday night. We didn’t play assignment football last week.”
Darlington (61 carries for 338 yards and six TDs rushing, five catches for 131 yards and one TD receiving) will be replaced at the “four back” running back spot by the combination of sophomore Wyatt Palmer and junior Will Booker. Palmer ran well and showed impressive quickness in taking over for Darlington last week, running 11 times for 57 yards. Booker has 51 yards on 13 carries and caught four passes for 41 yards while playing as a wing back this year.
“Both have played the ‘four back’ at the JV/freshman level, and both are really good players,” Childs said. “We expect both those guys to take the reins of that position and run extremely hard.”
Clarke County’s offense will also be led by quarterback Matthew Sipe (21 of 36 for 258 yards, two TDs and four interceptions, 171 yards and one TD rushing).
The Eagles have been shut for six straight quarters. The Lightning had surrendered only 12 points in three games prior to last week’s 29-21 loss to Heritage.
Lightridge’s defense features Anthony Donkoh (6-foot-5, 308 pounds) at tackle. He’s committed to Penn State as an offensive lineman, but he’ll be a handful on both sides of the ball.
“We have to know where he’s at,” Childs said. “We’re going to be game-planning around him and need to be able to block him. They’ve got decent size [on the rest of the front], but nothing like this kid.”
On defense, Clarke County will move senior Tyler Sansom (nine tackles) to inside linebacker to replace Darlington, who has 20 tackles this season.
“Tyler is typically a nickel [back], outside-edge player,” Childs said. “He’s got to come inside and play a little bit out of position. But he’s a smart kid and I know he’ll be in the right spots.”
The Eagles — who are led by the linebackers Carson Chinn (54 tackles) and Palmer (35) on defense — will go up against a spread attack. Childs said Lightridge throws about 70 percent of the time.
The Lightning are led by junior quarterback Connor Moyssiadis and 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver Cole Lechner, who has been offered a spot to play at Cornell. Childs said the Eagles must do better in coverage after losing track of receivers well down field on three plays against Strasburg, two of which resulted in touchdowns and another that could have been one if the ball wasn’t dropped.
Childs said his team is anxious to get back on the field after what happened last week.
“It’s going to be a challenge for our kids, but they’re ready to take on a challenge,” Childs said. “After last week, I think we would have been ready to play a football game on Sunday morning at that point and get things going back in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.