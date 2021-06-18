BERRYVILLE — Clarke County girls’ soccer coach Jon Cousins called Madison Toone “the greatest finisher I’ve ever seen” to describe her goal-scoring ability after the Eagles’ regular-season finale on June 7.
On Thursday, the freshman forward’s penchant for capitalizing on her opportunities produced one of the greatest finishes that the crowd of nearly 400 people at Feltner Stadium will ever see.
Toone scored three times in the final 12 minutes as the top-seeded Eagles rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat No. 2 Stonewall Jackson 4-3 in the Region 2B championship game.
When the final whistle blew less than two minutes after Toone scored her final goal on a left-footed rocket from the top of the 18, Clarke County players screamed and hugged each other in celebration of a victory that gave the Eagles’ program their first regional title since 2007 and their first state tournament berth since 2018.
“It’s amazing,” said senior defender Alison Sipe, who opened the scoring three minutes into the game with a blast from 35 yards out that went high into the net. “I just can’t wait for next week, just to see what next week brings.”
Clarke County (11-0) will host Region 2A champion Poquoson (7-5) at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Class 2 state semifinals. The Islanders have ripped through their three regional tournament opponents by an aggregate 21-1, beating Windsor 8-0 in Thursday’s championship game.
Obviously, that Region 2A final lacked the intensity of Thursday’s game between the Eagles and Generals (9-2), which was a rematch of a May 7 game that Clarke County also won 4-3.
In that contest, the Eagles led 4-1 before holding on for the win. On Thursday, Clarke County found itself down 3-1 after Stonewall Jackson senior Kylene Franklin scored her second goal of the game with just 17 minutes remaining following a free kick from midfield. The ball was played to right side of the field, then passed to a wide-open Franklin in the middle of the penalty box.
Clarke County had a 13-10 shot advantage with Stonewall Jackson goalkeeper Lillian Proctor having made nine saves of her 12 saves at that point, so it wasn’t a situation where the Eagles didn’t have opportunities. Clarke County might have been down on the scoreboard, but the Eagles weren’t down mentally.
“We knew we could do it,” Eagles senior midfielder Emma Massanopoli said. “We just had to trust each other.”
“When we got down 3-1, we really just kicked it up into high gear and just gave everything we had,” Sipe said. “We pressed, we went to every ball. I felt like at that point, we just overtook the game and dominated from there.”
Most importantly, the Eagles made sure to put the ball at the feet of their freshman phenom.
Prior to the final 20 minutes, Stonewall Jackson did well to limit Toone’s opportunities. Senior Katie Jordan marked her tightly, and other Generals were there to provide Jordan with help when the Region 2B Player of the Year did get the ball.
It’s hard to play perfect defense on Toone, though. Toone hit the crossbar on a shot 30 seconds after Franklin’s goal. And with 12 minutes to go Stonewall Jackson fouled her just outside the 18 on the right edge of the penalty box, about five yards from being in line with the right post.
Toone surveyed the positioning of the Stonewall Jackson wall and Proctor, and with her left foot she curled a low shot that bounced shortly before it went inside the far left post to make it 3-2.
Clarke County’s fans roared, and the Eagles’ energy level went up even higher after ending a 66-minute scoreless drought.
“You could feel the momentum completely switch,” Cousins said.
In the 76th minute, Toone struck again. She took the ball down the left side of the penalty box area toward the end line, drawing the attention of multiple Generals defenders. She then cut back toward the middle of the box to draw even more defensive attention, but no one could get the ball from her, and she blasted a shot in with her right foot to even the game at 3.
Two minutes later, Toone completed the comeback. She collected the ball with her back to the goal near the top of the 18. After a couple of touches she turned on a defender and sent a screaming shot that sailed into the net on the fly to make it 4-3 Clarke County and give her 34 goals for the season.
Toone fell to the ground after the shot, and she slammed her hands on the Feltner grass when she saw the ball in the back of the net.
“I was really excited,” said Toone, who also had a hat trick in the first game against Stonewall Jackson. “We were up now. All we needed to do was keep possession or kick the ball out, and not let them score.”
In the final two minutes, the Generals were only able to get off one long-range shot near the right sideline from well outside the 18, which junior Emma Rogers caught with no problem for her seventh save.
Not long after, the final whistle blew, and all of the Eagles’ emotions came out.
“We worked really hard for this,” said Toone, who helped the Eagles finish with a 23-14 shot edge. “We do have the heart and will [to succeed in difficult situations].”
Cousins said the team showed a lot of resolve to win Thursday’s game, because he didn’t feel like it played its best in the opening 40 minutes. Though Sipe had the early goal, for the third straight game the Eagles came away unsatisfied with their play in the first half, and they trailed 2-1 at halftime. Franklin scored in the 10th minute to even the score, then Isabell Dellinger scored on a rebound in the final two minutes of the half.
“I talked before about the players being sluggish, and I thought they were [today],” Cousins said. “I didn’t think they found each other well in the first half. Part of that is that [Stonewall] is really good defensively. They get everybody back behind the ball and get eight or nine in the box.”
At halftime, Cousins urged the Eagles to believe in themselves.
“In the second half, just like Tuesday [against Stuarts Draft, our team] picked it up,” Cousins said. “They started finding each other, and we got them a little bit tired. Toward the end, I was like, ‘It’s coming.’ Eventually, we just got through. We were down 3-1, and they still believed in each other, and they kept pressing.”
Cousins has stated before how much he enjoys watching Toone in action, and Thursday’s game was as good as it gets.
“We have someone special who can finish,” Cousins said. “Finishers are a rare commodity, and we have one.”
It definitely took a total team effort for the Eagles. Cousins loved the play of junior outside back Hannah Wagner and felt Sipe controlled the middle of the field on defense.
Rogers had a few stellar stops to keep the comeback hopes alive. Rogers had a huge one late to keep it 3-2, reaching high to haul in a header by Morgan Gibson in the 74th minute after Gibson had gotten open on a throw-in.
“She’s solid, had some big saves and kept us in it,” Cousins said of Rogers. “I gave her the biggest hug after the game. I love her to death.
“We need Madison’s goals, but we need to have a good defense, we need to have a good goalie, the midfield has to get the job done. Everybody has to fill their role for us to win.”
The Eagles are now two wins away from the ultimate prize.
“Hopefully, we can come out on top,” Sipe said.
All tickets for Monday’s game must be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/VHSL. Tickets will go on sale no later than noon on Sunday.
