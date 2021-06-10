Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Periods of rain. High 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.