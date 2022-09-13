BERRYVILLE — Anyone who watched the Clarke County volleyball team in the spring or fall in 2021 knew just how important Bella Stem and Abby Peace were to the team's success.
They ranking 1-2 on the Eagles in kills in both seasons as Clarke went a combined 25-13, the program's best two-year winning percentage in at least a decade. The Eagles lost both players to graduation in the spring of 2022, but Peace had no worries about Clarke County's future when she was interviewed for her Winchester Star Girls' Athlete of the Year selection over the summer.
"I expect the team to keep on improving," Peace said. "We have a lot of younger girls who like to play travel volleyball, and I think that makes a huge difference in the program. I think it's just going to continue to grow."
Clarke County got off to a rough start on Monday night against Page County, but this year's Eagles are showing their growth and showing they plan on being a bigger force in the Bull Run District.
Led by 23 kills from Anna Spencer and 10 aces from Karly Erickson, the Eagles improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the district by defeating the Panthers 3-1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-15, 25-14). Page County dropped to 1-6 and 0-3 in the district.
Clarke County's three-match winning streak started with a 3-2 win (17-15 in the fifth set) over East Rockingham, last year's district co-champion and a Class 2 state semifinalist. Clarke County (fourth in the Bull Run last year) lost all three of its matches by 3-0 scores last year against East Rockingham, which should again be in the hunt for the district title. East Rockingham won 3-1 on Monday over Central, the other district co-champ and Class 2 state finalist in 2021.
"That gave us a lot of confidence," said Spencer, a junior right side hitter, of the win over East Rockingham. "When we did it, we were so excited. The game was so close, but we did it. It felt really good."
A team that plays with confidence can figure out to play through adversity, and the Eagles did that on Monday night.
For starters, Clarke County went into the match without freshman middle hitter Gracie Brown. (Eagles coach Skyler Layton said she's out with an illness.)
In the actual match, outside of Spencer (six kills in each in the first two sets), Clarke County had a hard time putting anything down on its attack in the first two sets.
The Eagles fell behind 11-8 in the first set while committing six attack errors and three service errors before rallying when Page County began struggling mightily with serve receive. Clarke County gave away six more points on attacks and four on aces in losing the second set.
"I think we just need to get into a rhythm," Layton said. "A lot of times, the girls have problems with their ball placement and being too far back [when going to hit the ball], and their timing," Layton said. "Once we get into a groove, they do pretty well. It was just finding that momentum."
Spencer certainly looks like a player the Eagles can go when the team needs a spark. The left-handed hitter had a team-high 16 kills against East Rockingham, and on Monday she had at least five kills in every set. Her kill in the first set started a 5-0 run that gave Clarke County a 16-14 lead in the first set that it would not relinquish.
"She's been stepping up in a big way with us losing two big hitters last year," Layton said. "I think she's going to be one of our main hitters this year that we're feeding the ball to. Having a lefty as a right side hitter is not what people are used to, and I think we're going to be able to use that to our advantage. She's really good at noticing if the line's open, if she should hit it across, if there's a spot that she can tip it to."
Spencer helped out close out the match by leaping to knock down a hard Erickson serve that was returned over the net, then deftly moved her feet and stopped before she went over the center line to tip a low ball up and over two Page County players on match point.
Spencer said she couldn't be playing the way she is without setter Allie Lynch, who had 27 assists on Monday.
"She's improved so much since last year, and she's only a sophomore, so she's only going to get better," Spencer said. "I give all my credit to her."
Spencer's kill at 14-12 in the first set the stage for the start of a career-best serving night for Erickson, an outside hitter. The jump-serving senior had three aces in a row to put the Eagles up 15-14 in what turned out to be a 14-2 run overall. Senior middle hitter Keira Rohrbach (four blocks) added two more aces in that run.
In the third set, Erickson had two aces as part of a 7-1 run to start the set, and two more as part of a 5-0 run to extend the Eagles' lead to 23-13. She then had three aces to propel Clarke County to a 6-1 lead to start the fourth set.
Erickson didn't just handcuff Page County with her serves — some hit the floor without being touched.
"I feel like my serving, progressively throughout the season, has been getting stronger," Erickson said. "It's something I'm very proud of. I've been doing a jump serve since eighth grade, and it's definitely improved a lot since then."
Layton said the Eagles are willing to live with some service errors from Erickson because of the potential impact she can make in that area.
"She had a lot of nice aces tonight," Layton said. "There was still four [serves] that were missed, but it's one of those things where there's so much positive with it that you take that risk with it."
The Eagles can't hold back if they want to win the district title. They shared the regular-season crown in the spring 2021 season.
"I think every team [in the Bull Run] has lost some really key players," Erickson said. "I think for our team, it's left room for people to step up and really get out of their comfort zone this season. It's so nice to see some of these girls play the best I've seen them play. I'm very proud of this team."
Layton definitely sees the potential in her team.
"I think we have enough talent on the team, whenever we're good, whenever we're on, I think we can be unstoppable," Layton said. "But we've got to be on."
The Eagles were also led by senior libero Natalia Rodriguez, who had 11 digs, and junior middle hitter Laela Bates (three blocks). Page County was led by Faith Mason (six kills), Savannah Peace (three aces) and Adryn Martin (three blocks).
Clarke County took on Central on Tuesday night, then hosts Strasburg on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.