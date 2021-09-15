BERRYVILLE — After winning a share of the Bull Run District regular-season title in the spring season, the Clarke County volleyball team is finding the district schedule to be a lot harder to navigate this fall.
The Eagles opened the season with three non-district wins. But on Tuesday night they were swept for the third time in four district matches, this time against Central (25-14, 25-20, 25-23).
The Falcons (6-1, 4-1 Bull Run District) are one of the main reasons why the Bull Run is more competitive this year.
Central moved down to Class 2 from the Class 3 Northwestern District and the Falcons do an excellent job on defense (Clarke only managed 17 kills) and spreading the ball to its hitters, with four players recording between six and 15 kills on Tuesday. Central only had eight attack errors the entire match.
The Falcons were coming off a loss on Monday to the other “new” addition to the district. Though East Rockingham was a Bull Run District member last year, it didn’t play a Bull Run volleyball schedule. Clarke County (4-3, 1-3) beat East Rockingham in the Region 2B semifinals in the spring, but now East Rock (5-0 in district play) is back to playing a full Bull Run schedule and looking like the team that went 13-1 in the district and 24-5 overall in 2019. East Rock was the first team to sweep Clarke County this year.
“It’s definitely tougher [in the district],” said Clarke County senior middle hitter Abigail Peace (four kills, five blocks on Tuesday). “We’ve got teams like Central and East Rock in our district now. They’re tough. They have some good players, some they didn’t have last year. And there are some players we don’t have this year.”
Clarke County head coach Skyler Layton said in the preseason that the main goal was getting their new setter, freshman Allie Lynch, to click with the team’s hitters. That’s something the Eagles are still working on, and Clarke County lost a week of that development when Lynch (15 assists, two aces on Tuesday) wasn’t able to play last week due to an asthma issue.
“[She’s] adjusting to the fast-paced nature of the varsity game,” Layton said. “As a freshman setter who’s just been thrown into it, she’s been picking up on things pretty quick. Just little adjustments and little tweaks that we have to make, and I think she’ll adjust really well to it.”
Changing setters is a big adjustment for any team.
“You’ve got to learn the trust the new person,” Peace said. “You have to learn to read their sets and know what they’re going to do, so it’s just a new process for everyone.”
However, Layton said giving Lynch solid passes to make her sets has been a problem this season, and that continued Tuesday. Clarke County didn’t have a clean pass on any of Central’s first three serves (two of which were aces), and after taking that 3-0 lead the Falcons never gave up their advantage in the first set.
Central had 15 kills and four aces in the opening set, with Peyton DiNardo recording seven of her 15 kills. She had three in a 6-0 run that bumped the Falcons’ lead to 18-9 en route to the 25-14 set win.
“We definitely need to improve on our passing,” Layton said. “It’s not the best that it needs to be. We’re really struggling right now to keep a good tone throughout the entire game. We kind of get in a funk a little bit. It digs us in a hole, and we have a hard time coming back out of it.”
Peace said the Eagles need to be more consistent with passing.
“We have our moments, where it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s working,’” she said. “When we pass, we usually get kills. When we’re not passing, we don’t hit. And we need to hit to win.”
Clarke County took a 10-9 lead in the second set on a Peace block, but Central took control with an 8-0 run to make it 17-10. On three straight points, Clarke County immediately bumped its return of serve over the net, and Central’s Ella Toothman (eight kills, six blocks) knocked each Eagle return to the floor.
Clarke County crawled back within 23-20. But a kill by Emily Funkhouser (six kills, 11 aces, four blocks) and an Eagle attack error ended the set at 25-20.
The Eagles put up their best fight in the third set, as they rallied from a 15-11 deficit and took a 19-17 lead on an ace by Peace. The two teams went back-and-forth and were tied at 23-23 after a kill by Clarke County’s Karly Erickson. Two kills by Funkhouser gave the match to Central, though.
Clarke County is next in action on today at Strasburg (0-7, 0-4), which has yet to take more than a set off any of its opponents.
“We’re disappointed we didn’t play our best,” Layton said. “We’re looking forward to what Thursday brings.”
The Eagles were also led on Tuesday by Bella Stem (five kills, two aces), Anna Spencer (four kills, two blocks) and Natalia Rodriguez (12 digs).
