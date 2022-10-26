WOODSTOCK — A difference in focus and mindset. That was the deciding factor in Clarke County’s third meeting against Central, according to the Eagles’ players and coaches.
It’s a matchup Clarke County always felt like it was capable of winning, but the first two times Central came out on top. But on Tuesday night, the third-seeded Eagles upset the second-seeded Falcons in the Bull Run District semifinals 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19).
Clarke County will play at No. 1 East Rockingham (19-6) at 7 p.m. in Thursday's championship match. East Rock beat No. 4 Luray 3-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal. Clarke and East Rock split two matches in the regular season.
“We came in pretty locked in," Eagles junior Anna Spencer said. "We were really focused today. We knew we had it and we were determined to beat [Central] today.”
The laser focus makes sense, especially considering the results of Clarke County’s two regular-season contests against Central.
The Eagles lost the first matchup in four sets on the road in a back-and-forth contest. An injury to Clarke County setter Allie Lynch in a close forth set made the difference, according to Eagles coach Skyler Layton.
Then in the second meeting, Layton’s squad lost in five sets at home. The final set was 15-12, with the Eagles’ missing four serves.
Layton’s message before the third meeting was simple: Clarke County’s mistakes had cost it the first two times, so if the Eagles played well they could win the postseason clash.
“Knowing it was 100 percent possible and it was just going to be who wanted it more,” Layton said when asked about the keys to the win. “We were just going to have to fight for it.”
Layton went on to say that her team is now starting to understand that when things don’t go its way in a game, having the mindset to overcome those mistakes is the key to turning things around. It’s the perfect time of year for the message to begin to click.
“Mindset is a choice,” Layton said. “I think they’re finally starting to understand that.”
Spencer led the Eagles offensive attack with 22 kills. She was also Clarke County’s top server, recording five aces.
The rest of the Eagles contributed to a balanced offensive attack. Karly Erickson had nine kills. Allie Lynch (two blocks) and Audrey Gaerig each had six, and Keira Rohrbach added five more. Many of those kills came off sets from Lynch, who led the team with 36 assists.
The overall team effort, especially without senior Bailey Mayo, who was unable to play in the semifinal game, gives Clarke County confidence as it continues on in the postseason.
“We’re doing well even without her and I hope we’re making her proud,” Spencer said.
Central hung around in all three of the sets the Eagles won, and won a tight 25-23 second set. Offensively, junior Peyton DiNardo led the Falcons with 19 kills. Senior Chloe Helsley added 14 and Nevaeh Strother recorded 10. Junior Bailey Sheetz had the setting duties for most of the contest, recording 39 assists to go along with her five kills, three blocks and three digs.
Falcons’ coach Ashlie Clar was impressed by Clarke County's stellar effort, but thought her team struggled with passes and serve receive, especially later in the match.
“Clarke came out and they played really, really good,” Clar said. “They made very little mistakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.