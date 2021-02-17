BERRYVILLE — Frederick Water will be asked to provide water/sewer service to Double Tollgate in Clarke County to help spur future commercial development there.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized Chairman David Weiss to send a letter to county officials seeking those services.
No details of how the services would be provided have been put forth.
“We understand that Clarke County will need to develop an agreement with Frederick Water for this service,” the letter reads, “and that approval by your Board of Supervisors is the first step in this process.”
Double Tollgate is a commercial district around the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) and Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522 and 340) in Clarke County’s southwestern portion.
Those highways connect Winchester and Stephens City to Front Royal and Interstate 66. As a result, county officials maintain that the Double Tollgate area is opportune for further development.
Various businesses already are near the intersection. County Administrator Chris Boies said some of the businesses, as well as owners of vacant land, have asked Clarke to provide them water and sewer.
Near Double Tollgate is a former state corrections facility already served by Frederick Water. Part of the facility has been deeded by the General Assembly to the Virginia Port Authority — which has a facility further down Stonewall Jackson Highway in Warren County — for “an economic development partnership with Clarke County,” Boies said.
The remainder of the former prison site now is owned by the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia Department of Military Affairs, he mentioned.
So “it’s in the county’s best interest” to be part of any future development at that property, as well as at Double Tollgate, said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
“We want taxpaying businesses in the county,” Boies said, rather than government entities that don’t pay taxes.
Providing water/sewer to Double Tollgate is going to make properties there more marketable, he said.
The Clarke County Sanitary Authority supplies water and sewer to about 400 homes and businesses in Boyce, the unincorporated villages of Millwood and White Post and the Waterloo commercial intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway and John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50). All of those places are just a few miles east and northeast of Double Tollgate.
After the meeting, Boies told The Winchester Star that extending the Sanitary Authority’s lines along Lord Fairfax Highway to Double Tollgate would be too costly. In addition, he said, Clarke County’s comprehensive plan doesn’t target the highway’s strip between White Post and Double Tollgate for commercial development.
Targeted for the utilities are roughly 350 acres surrounding Double Tollgate, which are already zoned Highway Commercial.
The county’s Double Tollgate Area Plan from 2016 shows excess public sewer capacity was not available from Frederick County at that time.
“In recent conversations with Frederick Water,” Boies said, Clarke officials have been told “their (sewage treatment) plant could be expanded to include (serve) this area.”
Plans are to limit water/sewer capacity to a maximum of 150,000 gallons per day. That limit was determined based on engineering data.
“This cap should allow for the build-out of this intersection while also alleviating concerns that development will sprawl beyond” the targeted area, said Boies.
Any agreement reached with Frederick Water would include “critical details” such as timing of the water/sewer project and how it will be funded, Boies added.
