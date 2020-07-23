BERRYVILLE — A small adjustment to the boundary of Clarke and Warren counties basically is official now.
Following a public hearing Tuesday night, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors authorized County Administrator Chris Boies to execute a boundary adjustment agreement with Warren County. The board also authorized him to make any necessary minor adjustments to the agreement and have the boundary changes recorded in the circuit court clerk’s offices of both counties.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held its own hearing Tuesday night. Afterward, it gave outgoing County Administrator Doug Stanley the same authorizations, according to Emily Ciarrocchi, the board’s deputy clerk.
The boundary was redrawn so nine homes and a fire department in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District will be in Warren, as was originally thought.
Affected homeowners have paid taxes to Warren, and they have voted in that county and their children have gone to schools there since at least the 1970s. Global Information System (GIS) technology has revealed, though, that the properties actually have been in Clarke.
The confusion apparently stemmed from a description of the boundary when it was drawn in 1836. The description relied on trees and other natural features instead of any landmarks, a letter that a licensed land surveyor sent to Clarke and Warren officials showed.
Now, “everybody who thought they were in Warren County is in Warren County. Everybody who thought they were in Clarke County is in Clarke County,” said Bev McKay, the Clarke board’s vice chairman and White Post District representative.
Efforts to redraw the boundary have been going on for several years.
“It’s been a long time coming,” David Weiss, the Clarke board’s chairman and Buckmarsh District representative, said of the revised boundary. “Hopefully, this will make people’s lives good.”
Nobody spoke during the Clarke board’s hearing. Several people in the audience indicated their concerns were alleviated when they saw a map of the boundary change before the meeting.
The vote to execute the agreement with Warren was unanimous following a motion by McKay.
In other matters, the Clarke board:
Approved the use of $56,432 in contingency funds to fill a sergeant’s position at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
Approved a $5,000 contribution to the Barns of Rose Hill Endowment Fund. The Eugene B. Casey Foundation will provide a matching grant, according to county Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett.
Issued a resolution honoring Tom Judge, the previous joint administrative services director. He recently retired. The Joint Administrative Services Department oversees finances for the county and its school division. Judge began working for the county in 1994.
