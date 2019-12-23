BERRYVILLE — It will be a while before Clarke County buys an electronic device to monitor how fast vehicles travel along local roads.
Last week, Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors that the sheriff’s office has been asked to research options, then suggest a specific device to buy. The recommendation then will be considered as part of budgeting for the new fiscal year beginning this summer.
Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd has suggested buying one of the devices to encourage drivers to slow down, especially along Triple J and Crums Church roads, which are off Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) west of Berryville. County officials have heard complaints about speeding along those roads, which are largely residential yet heavily traveled by commuters.
Basically, there are two types of devices that can be purchased. Both use radar to monitor speeds. Neither can issue tickets, though; they simply show drivers their speeds to encourage those over the limit to ease off the gas pedal.
One is a sign that can be permanently posted at a particular location, like those Berryville has installed at its entrances along Main Street and Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340). The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) estimates the cost of a such a sign at $3,600.
The other type of device is a portable “speed trailer” that can be moved around wherever it is needed in the county to monitor speeds. VDOT estimates its cost at about $26,000.
In an interview, Byrd said she understands the sheriff’s office would like to try and find a grant to cover the actual cost of a device.
“As long as we can get it out on the roads” eventually is what matters, she said.
But should purchasing a speed monitoring device be “not a done deal, I’m going to be very upset,” said Byrd, whose duties as a supervisor end on Dec. 31. She did not seek re-election this year after 20 years on the board.
Residents of her district say they want speeding discouraged, and sheriff’s deputies cannot always be running radar somewhere, she said.
In another matter, the supervisors have approved numerous appointments — or suggestions for appointments — to area boards and commissions.
David Beatty was appointed to the Clarke County Fire & EMS Commission and will serve a one-year term ending on Aug. 31, 2020, filling the unexpired seat of Jay Grimm.
Sheriff Tony Roper was reappointed to the Fire & EMS Commission to a new four-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2023. Roper also was reappointed to the Northwestern Regional Jail Authority and will serve a four-year term ending on that date. In addition, he was reappointed to the Old Dominion Alcohol Safety Action Policy Board & Division of Court Services and the Old Dominion Community Criminal Justice Board. On those two panels, he will serve three-year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2022.
Christine Thompson and Erin Casarotti were reappointed to the Family Assessment and Planning Team. Their new three-year terms will end on Dec. 31, 2022.
Clarke County Department of Social Services Director Brittany Heine was reappointed to the Community Policy and Management Team, as was Mark Legrys, and Abdus Samad was appointed to the team. All will serve three-year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michelle Jones, Randy Buckley and Rives Bacon were all reappointed to the Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority for three-year terms that will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
The new county administrator, Chris Boies, was appointed to the regional jail authority for a one-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2020. He will fill the seat being vacated by David Ash, the retiring county administrator. Also, Jimmy Wyatt was reappointed to the authority to a four-year term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Gary Lichliter, Dennis Heflin and Emily Rhodes were reappointed to the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. They will serve four-year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2023.
Byrd and Margaret LaGard were appointed to four-year terms as citizen members of the Clarke County Board of Social Services. Their terms will end on Dec. 31, 2023. Byrd most recently has served on the social services board as the supervisors’ representative.
The supervisors will recommend that Thomas Cammack, Joseph Blatz, Lindsay Hope, Justin Mackay-Smith and Tom McFillen be appointed to the Clarke County Board of Equalization. If appointed by Clarke Circuit Court, they will serve six-month terms ending on June 30, 2020, after the process of hearing real estate reassessment appeals is completed.
“We thank these citizens for their willingness to serve” on boards and commissions, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
(3) comments
"procrastination is the art of keeping up with yesterday" (anon)
Found a sign for $1,999 which is much cheaper than estimated $3,600.
https://industrialsafety.com/traffic-logix-safepace-100-radar-display-sign-ac-power-sp-100-ac.html?gclid=Cj0KCQiA6IHwBRCJARIsALNjViVs7vvAvycsGl6wHr7va7Ol4XBwt71riwgXOi2nmHUivquR5TNPdzIaAugdEALw_wcB
A speed monitoring sign is a waste of taxpayer money. If you don't know how fast you are going, Bill Engvall has a sign for you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.