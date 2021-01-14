BERRYVILLE — On Dec. 14, Clarke County wrestling coach Jon VanSice and two of his wrestlers made statements in front of the Clarke County School Board as to why their wrestling season shouldn’t be canceled.
On Wednesday, the Eagles competed in a match for the first time this season, and they showed just how serious they are about taking advantage of their opportunity.
In what is scheduled to be their only home match of the season, Clarke County dominated Page County 66-0 in a Bull Run District match that took only 30 minutes to complete.
Only six matches were contested, and the Eagles won all of those by fall. They also picked up five forfeit wins. No matches were contested at 106, 126 and 170 pounds.
Clarke County’s Alvaro Wong — who weighed in at 149 pounds on Wednesday — moved up to 160 pounds just so he’d have the opportunity to wrestle on his senior night. Page County (1-2) did not have anyone at 152.
“We did amazing,” said Wong, who pointed out that Clarke County lost to Page County in a dual match last year. “I’m really proud of everybody.”
VanSice felt the same. The Eagles only have 13 wrestlers. Five of their veteran wrestlers missed large chunks of the 2019-20 season with injuries and three of them are freshmen, so most of his team has extra incentive to show what they’re capable of this season.
“I only wrestled two guys [tonight] that wrestled the whole year for me last year,” VanSice said. “All them other guys either weren’t here, or they were hurt. They were hurt for the majority of the year. [The injured wrestlers were] the ones that made it happen out there. They really got after it, and that was great to see.
“They’ve been working hard in the room, and they brought the same effort they showed in there out here.”
One of the points VanSice made in that Dec. 14 meeting was that wrestlers compete for significantly less time compared to other athletes in contact sports, citing that 90 percent of matches in the Bull Run average less than three minutes in duration.
Only one of Clarke County’s matches went three minutes on Wednesday.
Due to a COVID-19 change, the first period of Virginia High School League wrestling matches lasts only one minute. Clarke County’s first two wrestlers still managed to get off the mat in the first period.
Junior Michael Perozich — one of those injured wrestlers last year — started things off with a pin in 38 seconds at 220 pounds, and junior Roger Tapscott followed with another in 23 seconds at 285 to put the Eagles up 12-0.
After 106 was skipped, freshman Landon Roper took on Page County freshman Karma Guinn, a successful female wrestler who moved up to 113 to get a match in. With the score 4-4 in the final 30 seconds of the third period, Roper scored a reversal and then quickly finished off Guinn with a pin with 22 seconds left in the match to make it 18-0.
A long string of forfeits followed, making the score 48-0 when Wong took the mat at 160 to take on Patrick Sullivan.
The match had to be stopped during the first period to plug up Wong’s nose after he jammed his nose on a shot in on Sullivan that made it bleed, but the 2020 Class 2 state qualifier at 152 pounds didn’t let that slow him down. He built up a 12-2 lead by the time he pinned Sullivan with 47 seconds left in the second period to make it 54-0.
“On the bottom he was pretty tough, because I was wrestling up, and he was pretty strong,” said Wong, who after starting the second period in the bottom position needed almost 50 seconds to get an escape (Wong led 7-1 after the first period). “After I got that first takedown after I got up, I felt he was pretty tired. I let him up, took him down again, and slammed a cradle on there [by grabbing his leg and got the pin].”
VanSice pointed out Wong competing at 160 was even more impressive given that wrestlers are limited to working with one assigned partner in practice due to COVID-19 regulations, so Wong hasn’t been able to work with any larger wrestlers. Wong’s practice partner is sophomore Daniel Heath, who weighed in at 142 pounds for Wednesday’s match.
“[Wong] has put in a lot of time this summer, going to a lot of clubs and doing a lot of work,” VanSice said. “You like to see guys who are working hard like that get that reward [on a night like senior night].”
After the 170-pound match was skipped, two other wrestlers who suffered significant injuries in 2019-20 finished things off for the Eagles. Juniors Trace Mansfield (182) and Titus Hensler (195) earned wins by fall in 0:35 and 2:09, respectively.
Hensler suffered an elbow injury in his second match of the season last year and did not return until two months later at the Bull Run District tournament, where he took third at 195.
Given how little he got to wrestle last year, Hensler is particularly glad this season is taking place
“I’ve been itching to wrestle an actual match for a long time, and it felt good to cheer some teammates on, too,” Hensler said.
Wong has high hopes for the Eagles in this shortened season. The postseason starts in just three weeks with the Region 2B tournament on Feb. 5.
“I think we can take the region title this year, as long as everyone does their job,” Wong said.
Those who won by forfeit on Wednesday were freshman Wyatt Stemberger (120); sophomore Cannon Long (132); junior Stanley Williams (138); Heath (145); and junior Kaylee Anderson (152).
VanSice offered plenty of praise as he spoke to his wrestlers for a few minutes after Wednesday’s match. After he was done with them, he said he couldn’t be happier that they’re getting the opportunity to wrestle this winter.
“They needed to be on the mat this season,” VanSice said. “Abbreviated as it may be, at least they’re on the mat.
“They got after it. They were aggressive and physical. They wrestled the way you want to see your wrestlers wrestle.”
Clarke County will next compete on Saturday in a dual at 11 a.m. at Culpeper County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.