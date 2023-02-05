WOODSTOCK — Clarke County sophomore Blake Jacobson earned Bull Run District Wrestler of the Year honors to lead the Eagles to third place out of seven teams on Saturday at the Bull Run District tournament.
The Eagles — who only filled eight of the 14 weight classes — scored 138 points to finish behind Strasburg (261 points) and Central (203). In addition to Jacobson, junior Wyatt Stemberger (126) and senior Cannon Long (157) each won their weight classes.
All Bull Run wrestlers are eligible to compete in the Region 2B tournament on Saturday at Strasburg High School.
Jacobson (54-5) pinned both of his opponents at 144 pounds, including Strasburg’s Zach Bracken in three minutes and 23 seconds in the finals.
“He’s wrestled Bracken several times and the matches have been closer than that, but he wrestled very well today,” Clarke County coach Jon VanSice said. “I was very happy with how he wrestled.”
Long (52-1) defeated Strasburg’s Donovan Burks 4-2 in the championship match after earning a semifinal pin.
“Cannon and Donovan — toss a coin on those two,” VanSice said. “They wrestled one time, and I think it was 9-6 or 9-7 — we beat him. And it was that same type of match. There was a little less action in this one, but the other one it was a barn burner at Strasburg.”
Stemberger (44-12) pinned all three of his opponents, including Madison County’s Michael Bishop in 48 seconds in the final. Stemberger did not have to face undefeated two-time state champion Heath Burks of Strasburg, who did not compete due to injury but is expected back for the Region 2B tournament. VanSice said he does not think Stemberger and Burks have wrestled each other at any time before.
Stemberger did not wrestle as a sophomore after making the state finals at 120 pounds as a freshman.
“He’s on the comeback trail this year, and he’s doing really well,” VanSice said. “I’m really happy with him. Glad to see him get the success level back again, or headed in that direction, anyway.”
Others who placed in the top four for Clarke County were John Ferraro (second at 106 pounds), Kolton Vincent (third at 120, two pins), Camden McCarty (third at 165, two pins) and Raul Villela (fourth at 150, two pins). Ferraro lost 13-4 to Strasburg’s Conner Miller in the finals.
“I’m pretty happy with how we did,” VanSice said. “We had six in the top three out of eight guys. Not a whole lot of us, but the ones that we brought done good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.