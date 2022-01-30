After having to cut weight prior to the Virginia Girls' Championship state wrestling tournament and after being unable to turn her finals opponent during the second period of Saturday's 146-pound championship match, Kaylee Anderson couldn't help but feel a little gassed during the third period.
Anderson's shown all year that she's as tough as they come, though, and she proved that again on Saturday.
Leading by just one point while competing in neutral, Anderson scored a takedown with 18 seconds left and added two near fall points to win 6-1 over J.R. Tucker's Victoria Harris.
Anderson — who won her first two matches on Saturday with first period pins — earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler award for her efforts at Hayfield High School in Alexandria. Saturday's tournament featured 11 weight classes and 13 divisions with girls from 58 high schools in Virginia. (The 100 and 127 classes had two divisions.) Anderson was the only girl from the five local high schools who competed.
Saturday was the sixth Virginia girls' high school state wrestling tournament, and Anderson is now the second champion from Clarke County. Keegan Seifert won at 146 pounds the last time the tournament was held in 2020.
"It was really cool," said Anderson in a phone interview on Saturday when asked about winning the Most Outstanding Wrestler award. "I didn't expect to get it. It kind of shocked me a little bit."
Clarke County head coach Jon VanSice said Anderson — who took second at 136 pounds two years ago — definitely deserved it. She defeated Alaina Matyas of Freedom (South Riding) by fall in 43 seconds in the quarterfinals and pinned Loudoun Valley's Ja'Mya Kage in 1:01 in the semifinals.
"She did a great job," said VanSice in a phone interview. "She was all business. She dominated the first two girls. She had a pretty tough customer in the final match, but she did well to prevail.
"The whole quality of the tournament was very solid. I was pretty impressed. A lot of them girls are wrestling boys every day. And when they get up against girls, it's a whole other ballgame for them. They're getting tougher and better. Kaylee puts in so much work and so much time, it's great to see her get that championship and Outstanding Wrestler her senior year."
Anderson is the only female starter for Clarke County — one of the best teams in Class 2 — and she wrestles in the 160-pound weight class for the Eagles, though she hasn't weighed more than 152 while doing so. She's more than held her own though with a 16-15 record heading into Saturday.
"It is challenging [wrestling at 160], but it's nothing I can't handle," Anderson said.
In Saturday's final, Anderson had a takedown at the 1:03 mark for a 2-0 lead. In the second period, Harris chose bottom. Anderson didn't let Harris escape, but she could't turn Harris either. With 1:08 left in the period, Harris scored a penalty point as a result of contact from Anderson on a cross face cradle attempt (VanSice disagreed with the call).
"She was very strong," said Anderson, who had never wrestled Harris before. "I knew if I was going to win the match I was going to have it win it on takedowns. When she was on bottom, it was hard to move her and get in moves to run stuff."
VanSice said the combination of Anderson needing to cut weight to get to 146 and the arduous second period is probably why Anderson was a bit fatigued in the third. But Anderson chose neutral for the third period, and she had more than enough strength to execute a double-leg takedown with 18 seconds left, and Anderson then added back points.
"[Harris] got behind her and Kaylee was able to cut away and didn't give up the takedown," VanSice said. "We were close to going down 3-2 in the third, but Kaylee turned it up at the end and was able to get the takedown, shut the door and put [Harris] on her back.
"Kaylee's a gamer. She's giving up weight to guys in other matches, but she wants to wrestle and is stepping up to 160 to do it. You have to appreciate that and that has really helped us out this year in that respect, for sure."
