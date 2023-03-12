RICHMOND — In January of 2021, the Clarke County girls' basketball team had the distinction of hosting the first area Virginia High School League event in 10 months when the Eagles took on Rappahannock County following the COVID hiatus.
The Eagles won that night, but it would be the only game the team would win in a 1-8 season, the sixth consecutive losing campaign for the program.
Two years later, Clarke County is on top of Class 2 after toppling a dynasty program in Central of Wise County, which was looking for it seventh state title in 10 seasons. It's a remarkable ascension that their four seniors — three of whom were on that 1-8 team — will always cherish.
Keira Rohrbach, Hailey Evans, Emma Nelson and Willow Oliver helped the Eagles post a 42-15 record and earn two state berths the last two seasons, and likely brought back a lot of fond memories of the program's former glory for Clarke County. The Eagles' state title is the second overall and their first since 2007. Clarke County also made the state finals in 1986 and 2006, and since those finals appearances the Eagles advanced to the state semifinals in both 2013 and 2015.
"I'm just so proud of my seniors," Clarke County 10th-year head coach Regina Downing said. "These guys have led me all year long. These seniors led by example. The program is in good hands because of these seniors, because they instill the most important things to [their teammates], whether it's in the classroom or at practice. They hold people accountable. You can't find better senior leadership than these guys here."
Rohrbach (10 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists, two blocks on Saturday) moved to Clarke County from Loudoun County as a sophomore, while fellow All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection. Evans (11 points, six rebounds) arrived from Texas as a junior. Downing once again praised Oliver (freshman year) and Nelson (junior year) for the work they put in to come back from their respective knee surgeries. With freshman Alainah McKavish in foul trouble, both Oliver (eight minutes) and Nelson (five) each played valuable minutes on Saturday.
Oliver held the Virginia High School League championship trophy up in the direction of the screaming Clarke County students following Saturday's trophy presentation.
"We have come so far as a team, and everyone by themselves, too," Oliver said. "Two years ago, never once would we have thought we'd come around and win a state championship.
"But Coach [Downing], she believed in us. If she ever gave up, we wouldn't be here. But that's the thing. Coach never gives up on us. She loves us. I know I can come to her any year after this year, even though I won't be in the program. She will always be there."
Oliver said the Eagles are truly bonded by basketball.
"Outside of this team, we're all in different cliques, different friend groups," Oliver said. "But you would never know watching our games, because this program is so good. We've become an actual family. We always say 'Family' on our breaks [out of team huddles]. Some teams might not mean it, but we do. We are like a big family."
"Our whole team is just there for each other when we need it," Nelson said. "It's just a really good support system."
Rohrbach said it will definitely be different playing with a new set of players at NCAA Division III Mary Washington next year.
"I just hope I can find such good people like them," Rohrbach said. "I'm going to miss them a lot."
The seniors certainly made their last game a memorable one.
"Our [team's] energy stood out a lot [today]," Evans said. "We had good vibes going in and good vibes going out. We never backed down from the challenge."
