As May reached its midway point, Clarke County senior Ellis Nei was fully prepared to spend his freshman year at Lord Fairfax Community College.
But then Nei leapt 6 feet, 5.25 inches in the high jump to break a school record that had stood since 1981 on May 19 at Page County. Nei had already looked into competing in college track & field for the 2021-2022 school year, but Nei’s high jump coach, Eagles assistant Gary Wymer, told Nei that he should take another stab at contacting college programs because of that high jump performance.
Sound advice. Fifteen minutes after sending an email with his phone number to George Mason University in late May, Patriots assistant coach Tim Nickas responded with a text message, and the wheels were set in motion for another monumental feat in Nei’s track & field career.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Nei will have a spot on the team for the NCAA Division I Patriots in 2021-22 after the recent Clarke graduate committed to George Mason on July 27. His recruitment took place too late for Nei to receive any scholarship money as a freshman, but he will receive a scholarship covering 25 percent of his expenses for his sophomore year from the Fairfax college.
The versatile Nei — who also broke a 23-year-old school record in the 110-meter hurdles this year with a 15.22 and won the Class 2 state title in that event despite suffering a strained groin two days before the June 19 meet — plans on competing in the decathlon for George Mason.
The decathlon takes place over two days and consists of the high jump (Nei placed second in Class 2), the long jump (Nei placed third in Class 2 and had a top mark of 20-9.5 this year), shot put, 100, 400, 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500.
“That was so encouraging to know that [George Mason] wanted me there, and that I would be an asset to them,” Nei said. “It’s every athlete’s dream to play the sport that they love at the Division I level.”
Wymer said Nei has definitely put in a lot of time to earn his opportunity at George Mason.
“He always wanted to work harder than everybody else,” Wymer said. “He’s going to look at [the decathlon] as a challenge, and he’s going to look at it as, ‘I’m going to get better at each of these events.’ He’ll go after them.”
A lot has changed for Nei since the calendar changed to 2021. Nei spoke to the Clarke County school board on Jan. 4 because he did not want to see the winter sports season canceled because of COVID-19, and one of the things he told the board was that he hoping to get a basketball scholarship.
At the time, Nei hadn’t participated in a track meet since 2019, and didn’t have the opportunity to do much track-related training since then. But a conversation with his mother Briana in March while watching the NCAA men’s basketball tournament made Nei realize that track & field was the route he wanted to take.
“I thought, I love basketball, but I don’t love it enough to put in the type of work I have to do at a college,” said Nei, who earned First Team All-Region 2B honors as a basketball guard while averaging 16.2 points per game this year. “But I do love track enough, and love running, competing, and would love to put in that effort to just compete with the best and train with the best.”
The problem for Nei is that he couldn’t find a good college fit for track while he explored his options.
“I reached out to smaller schools, but they were either way too expensive, way too far away, or just didn’t have a track team,” Nei said.
Nei said he first spoke to Nickas shortly after a meet at Madison County on May 26. The school provided about as perfect a situation he could ask for.
Fifty minutes from his home in Clarke County, it’s close — Nei will be able to save money by living at home in the fall semester and waiting until spring to live on campus. Nei is also intrigued by the Patriots’ overall program — they took second in the Atlantic 10 outdoor championships this year — and by the school’s academics.
“It has an awesome track program, an awesome business program, and they’re willing to offer me a scholarship,” Nei said. “I’m going to get to work with coaches whose full-time job specializes in making athletes better at what they do. Knowing that I can do better in college and I’ll be able to improve training with the best there is just so exciting. I just think this is going to be an incredible opportunity.”
George Mason is bringing in someone who should be able to improve greatly given how little he’s been able to train the last two years — even the 2021 track season was only 60 percent as long as a normal season, and Nei didn’t get to compete in invitationals against larger schools due to COVID-19 limitations. Nei certainly made it a season to remember, though.
When COVID-19 shut down schools and athletics in March of 2020, there wasn’t much Nei could do to train for track since he didn’t have access to a high jump equipment or hurdles. Track wasn’t far from his mind, though.
“I would constantly watch hurdle and high jump videos, just do the mental reps,” Nei said. “Any time I step over something, I find myself thinking toe up, knee up, snap. I just sort of go through those steps in my head. I’d work on my trail leg. Whatever I could do, I would try and do.”
As a sophomore, when Nei was 6-1, 160, he consistently cleared 6-0 in the high jump in meets, and his best performance in practice was 6-2. In the two years since, Nei has become stronger, and in his first meet of the year on April 28, he cleared 6-2 to take a step toward reaching his goal of 6-4.
Three weeks later, Nei went to Page County for a dual meet. Nei said his legs felt particularly strong that day. In his just his second-ever long jump competition — Nei was planning on doing the event as a junior before the COVID-19 cancellation — he recorded his season best of 20-9-5.
In the high jump, Nei cleared both 6-0 and 6-2 on his second attempt. After talking with Wymer, Nei — who was the only person still jumping at that point — decided to not move the bar up the standard two inches and instead opted for the school record.
After barely missing on his first two attempts, Nei made sure to go over the entire process of what he needed to do before his third attempt.
“Good approach, don’t stutter, arm up, head back, find the mountains [in the background] and hold it, don’t look at the bar, don’t peak, you’ll know you cleared it when you hit the mat,” Nei said. “I cleared it, and I was super excited. I jumped and was screaming, and I gave [Wymer] a big hug.
“I was almost in tears. It was something I had been talking about for four years with my friends the Brumbacks (Sam and Luke), who have high jumped with me since middle school. And with Coach, I had said, ‘I’m going to break that record for you,’ because he always talked about how he had those guys who jumped 6-4 but couldn’t quite break the record. It was just an incredible feeling, an emotional weight that had been lifted off my shoulders. It was one of our last regular-season meets, and I just felt like, ‘I have to get this.’ And I got it.’”
Nei ran 15.22 to officially break the 110 hurdles school record at the Bull Run District meet, but Nei said the Eagles believed he actually ran under 15 seconds a week earlier at the Madison County meet. Meet officials credited Nei with a time of 15.14, but Clarke County elected to disregard the time. Nei said the Eagles wanted to get away from using hand times for record consideration for shorter distances, anyway.
Despite the groin strain, Nei went on to win the state title in the 110 hurdles in 15.43 seconds, 0.57 better than the runner-up. Nei was hoping to clear 6-6 in the high jump at the state meet, but achieved a runner-up finish with a mark of 6-2. Nei nearly matched his best long jump mark at the state meet, coming two inches short at 20-7.5 in taking third. He was hoping for 21-0.
Nei might not have finished with his best performances, but he couldn’t exactly complain.
“I was so blessed to have done so well,” said Nei, who credits the Clarke coaching staff for the help they gave him in his career. “It was an amazing experience. I’m so excited to get my state ring.”
Nei is looking forward to the unique circumstances of the decathlon as well.
“I’m excited about learning new events, and hopefully being able to compete at a high level in those events,” Nei said. “But at the same time, I’m still looking for that 14.6 in hurdles, and by my senior year, or maybe hopefully even before that, 7-0 in high jump.”
Nei, who spent his summer as a cabin leader working with kids at the Rhodes Grove Christian camp in Chambersburg, Pa., said his faith is important to him, and feels it’s played a big role in this opportunity.
“All the glory to God,” Nei said. “My life verse is Colossians 3:23 — whatever you do, do with all your heart, as though you were working for the Lord, not for man. That’s what I just try and do every time I get on the track or get on the tarmac to jump. I just remember who I’m jumping for and who I’m running for.”
