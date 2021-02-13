BERRYVILLE — Calls to the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) are being answered by a live voice again, unless employees just happen to be on the phone all at once.
Jennifer Parker, the agency’s new director, considers that a major accomplishment as she strives to improve customer service.
As the coronavirus pandemic has persisted, the DSS building on East Main Street in Berryville has been closed. Employees mostly have done their jobs by telecommuting from home. An automated system has answered the phone and required callers to leave messages.
Parker, who started her job on Jan. 11, admitted getting irritated when she realized that.
“We’ve been closed for almost a year,” she said, adding she believes that could have hindered people in trying to obtain services.
The agency is monitoring the county’s COVID-19 numbers and following state pandemic protocols. However, employees are resuming working in their offices more and more. Parker said she hopes to be able to reopen the agency’s doors to the public again by the end of February.
When the building reopens, safety precautions will be put into place to try and keep visitors from catching the coronavirus, Parker said.
But “you’ll find someone at the front desk” to help them again, she pledged. “I want the citizens of Clarke County to know they can come here and talk to somebody.”
DSS administers various services to help the needy, including federally- and state-funded public assistance programs such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF).
Recent DSS figures show the agency has more than 1,000 Medicaid cases, more than 200 SNAP — what used to be called food stamps before benefits were provided electronically — cases and nine TANF — formerly known as welfare — cases.
Based on the Medicaid number, at least 7.5% of county households are receiving at least one type of public assistance. That is lower than in many parts of the nation, according to Census figures, which show Clarke County’s average household income in 2019 was just above $80,000.
In counties like Clarke with small populations, “caseloads tend to ebb and flow,” Parker said. “You can have (somewhat) more in some months and less in others.”
Parker previously was director of social services in Rappahannock County, which has only about 7,000 residents — roughly half as many as Clarke. She has more than 20 years of experience in human services. At one time or another, she has done just about every job in the profession, she guesses.
Her experience includes working in child and adult protective services, which she is passionate about.
Helping children and the elderly overcome abuse and neglect by family members or others caring for them can be stressful, said Parker. She speculated those problems happen more frequently than people realize, and a lot of suspected incidents go unreported. Maybe people don’t know who to make a report to, they’re afraid of causing more problems for victims or they’re afraid the perpetrators will find out someone made a report to authorities and they’ll be harassed.
But “there could be that one time when you suspect something and you let it go, then it turns into something horrific” for the victim, she said.
She pleads to anyone who senses someone is being abused: “It’s better to be safe than sorry. Don’t second guess yourself. Report it (to DSS). We’ll take it from there.”
Parker favors implementing a “one-stop shop” concept for human services. She’s excited that county officials are considering placing the DSS and the Clarke County Health Department together in one building, when they find the right location.
She hopes that location is able to support other services, too, she said. Examples include organizations teaching people seeking jobs how to prepare résumés and use computer technology.
“It really does make a difference ... when you’re in a crisis situation,” Parker said, to be able to get as many services as possible in one location.
When referring DSS clients for other services, she said, “it’s nice to be able to walk them across the hall ... instead of having them drive all over Georgia (so to speak) to get what they need.” Even if they have a vehicle they can trust, people in financial crises may not be able to afford the gas needed to go many places, she reasoned.
Parker said she will work with county officials to put more information about social services programs, and how to apply for them, on the county’s website, clarkecounty.gov. That will keep people from having to be “dumped into the big world” of the Virginia Department of Social Services website, she said, asserting the site can be confusing.
She also wants to make the DSS and the services it provides more visible within the community. She mentioned plans to promote April as Child Abuse Prevention Month as an example.
Parker applied for the Clarke County DSS director’s job because Berryville is closer to Stephens City — where she lives — than Washington, Virginia, the seat of Rappahannock County government.
Originally a nurse, she later shifted into social services work because she determined it better suited her talents.
She considers both the human services and medical fields to be part of an overall “helping profession.”
“Finding ways to improve the lives of people is my passion,” Parker said. Even when people feel happy and fulfilled, their lives can become even better, she surmised.
Parker directly reports to the county’s Board of Social Services.
Ultimately, though, “I work for the citizens of the county,” she emphasized. “My job is to make sure the children and seniors, and others, have what they need to be safe and successful” in life.
