On Friday night, the Clarke County football team’s new-look lineup gets to officially show what it’s made of.
With eight new starters on both offense and defense, the defending Bull Run District champion Eagles open their season with their Hall of Fame game contest against non-district foe Warren County at 7 p.m. at Feltner Stadium.
A year ago, Clarke County beat Warren County 34-6 for its seventh straight win in their series. The Eagles finished with a 287-129 yard edge and saw running back Kyler Darlington rush for 138 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Matt Sipe record 77 rushing and passing yards and account for two TDs, one of which was an 18-yard scoring toss to senior tight end Kyler McKenzie. Seniors Darlington, Sipe and McKenzie are the Eagles’ only returning starters on offense.
The Eagles will be counting on a lot of different faces this year, but based on the last scrimmage against Berkeley Springs (W.Va.), they are ready for the regular-season stage.
“We flew around and played extremely hard,” Eagles coach Casey Childs said. “We did a good job defensively playing in space and we did a good job of getting a lot of hats to the ball. That was really nice to see. And offensively, we got a lot of kids touches. We did a good job for the most part at the line of scrimmage as well, opening holes and doing a good job with our actual schemes that we use in the run game. Overall, it was a really good scrimmage for us.”
Given that Clarke County and Warren County both run the single wing, Friday’s game should be good measuring stick of the Eagles’ development. Childs also notes that Warren County has good size up front that could make things difficult for Clarke County, which does not have any returning offensive or defensive line starters.
Childs said Warren County’s offensive backfield is a talented one. Senior Tyberius Carter (5 feet, 9 inches, 260 pounds) is a defensive lineman who also serves as a blocking back.
“He’s a very explosive player,” Childs said. “We’re going to have to know where he’s at and we’re going to have to do a good job with him, because he’s athletic and big.”
Carter will be blocking for 5-10, 155-pound junior running back P.J. Dellinger (509 yards, four TDs last year) and senior quarterback Nick Foltz (6-1, 200).
“[Foltz] does a lot of stuff with his legs in their version of the single wing,” Childs said. “They’ve got a lot of good athletes.”
Clarke County’s defense is led by sophomore Carson Chinn (109 tackles) and Darlington (47 tackles) at linebacker and junior cornerback Will Booker (45 tackles, 12 passes defended, four interceptions, three forced fumbles).
If Clarke County can play like it did in its two scrimmages (the Eagles opened with another West Virginia school in Jefferson), the Eagles could extend their winning streak over the Wildcats to eight games.
“We’ve got to fly around on defense and make good open-field tackles,” Childs said. “Offensively, we’ve got to do a great job of maintaining our blocks.”
