BERRYVILLE — Clarke County junior goalkeeper Emma Rogers made some spectacular saves to help the Eagles beat Stonewall Jackson in the Region 2B final and advance to the state tournament.
In two state tournament games this week, the defense in front of Rogers made sure she didn’t have to exert herself nearly as much.
Clarke County put up two 4-0 shutouts in two Class 2 state tournament games this week, and the performances were about as shutdown as you can get.
Coach Jon Cousins said the Eagles weren’t going to win on Wednesday without a strong performance from their defense. Radford High School featured a Radford University signee in senior forward Makenzie Page. Cousins thought his own team could score, but without leading scorer Madison Toone available due to a club commitment it was going to be harder than usual.
“I just wanted to make sure we could shut the door,” said Cousins after the 4-0 Class 2 state final win on Wednesday. “We won the title and we got a shutout. What more could you ask for?”
Against Poquoson, the Eagles held the Islanders to four shots, with the only dangerous opportunity coming with 15 minutes left and the Eagles up 3-0.
On Wednesday against Radford, Clarke County was outshot 7-6 in the first half, but none of those shots tested Rogers. The Bobcats had a direct kick with 10 minutes to go in the first half, but the shot went high.
Radford did a little better creating chances in the second half, but the Bobcats only took two shots. Rogers dove toward the left post six minutes into the second half to stop a scoring attempt by Kylie Leahy, who redirected a cross from the left side, but that was her only difficult save.
As usual, Clarke County turned to its deep well of defenders to record a clean sheet, the Eagles’ fourth in five games.
Most teams prefer to use the same defenders for an entire game, but the Eagles tend to use six or seven players on defense. Cousins will take players out to give them a breather and keep them fresh, but he also doesn’t hesitate to make changes if he thinks the combination of players on the field isn’t providing the team with its best chance of success.
“You need to be cohesive,” Cousins said. “You need to play together. The defense needs to communicate.”
The Eagles definitely did that.
Clarke County started its typical lineup of Alison Sipe and freshman Lillian Suling in the middle, and senior Sophia Brown and Hannah Wagner at the outside back positions. Fourteen minutes in, sophomore Bailey Mayo came in to play center back and allowed Sipe to move into the defensive midfield, and the Eagles also received strong minutes from junior Savannah Jarvis off the bench.
Clarke County didn’t have a key defender available in Summer Toone on Wednesday, but the Eagles who played all came together to shut down Radford.
“We all are very aware of each other’s abilities, and we trust each other so much,” Brown said. “I know if a ball makes it past me, I have Bailey or Alison or Lilly behind me that always gets it. They always clean up the mess if I make it. That’s how it is with everyone. It’s just really comforting. It makes it easier when you know everyone has your back.”
Cousins is an assistant coach with the Old Dominion Football Club Cesena based in South Riding, and Sipe plays defensive midfielder for that club team.
Moving Sipe into the defensive midfield not only helped Clarke on defense, but also on offense. She scored into the upper right corner of the net from 30 yards out two minutes after moving up from center back to make it 2-0.
“She can stop the attack going through the middle,” Cousins said. “And that was a magnificent goal. To score a goal like that in the upper 90, and it’s her senior year, it’s the championship game, against a 5-foot-9 goalie? That was really cool.”
Clarke County’s defense didn’t relax with that 2-0 lead.
Cousins thought Mayo played tremendously, and he thought Suling “had her best game in the last month by far.” Radford’s fans got excited with 15 minutes left in the game when they played a long ball deep into Clarke County’s side of the field to give Page a one-on-one opportunity with the freshman. But Suling was glued to her and won the ball from Page, and that turned out to be Radford’s last significant scoring chance.
“She did great on [Page],” Cousins said. “[Page] was really strong and caused problems. But Lilly did the job.”
Page had another shot 10 minutes into the second half that had the potential to give the Eagles trouble. But perhaps because she had worked so hard to get the opportunity, Page grounded a long shot that Rogers easily gathered.
“Their offense was pretty much [Page] and extending it up [to her],” Brown said. “Our defense is really good about staying in line and stopping the through balls and the overheads. I feel like we really did good with that this game. We didn’t have any room for error, and we made sure there was no room for them to take the ball and make it into an opportunity.”
Rogers might not have had to do much in terms of acrobatics, but she put herself in good positions and organized the team.
“Emma’s always on the ball,” Cousins said. “She’s always ready and always prepared.”
The contributions of Clarke County’s midfield also played a big role in the shutout. Radford only had 13 players, and the Eagles midfield made the Bobcats work hard with their bodies and made it difficult for them to get the ball forward.
Clarke County’s midfield at the start featured freshman Campbell Neiman, junior Abby Rogers, and senior Emma Massanopoli, and senior Sophia Deem on the left wing.
Later, Sipe moved into the defensive midfield and senior Maya Marasco moved back from forward to her typical midfield spot. Sophomore Audrey Price and junior Rebecca Camacho-Bruno continued to play key roles. Freshman Kelsey Elrod, a JV player much of the year, also played some important minutes on the wing.
Charlotte Maiberger hasn’t been able to play lately, but Cousins said she’s also played a key role this season.
“I rotated [our midfielders] a lot,” Cousins said. “It was a little warm, and [Radford] only had a few subs. I just wanted to put fresh kids in there as much as possible. Sometimes kids don’t know that’s part of the plan for me, but I knew going in that we were deep.”
