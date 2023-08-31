A pretty solid measuring stick for the Clarke County football team will be at Feltner Stadium at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Eagles — who opened the season with a 42-7 win over Class 4 Rock Ridge last week — will take on Class 2 power King William in another matchup of two schools who have never met in football before.
The Region 2A Cavaliers won the 2021 Class 2 fall state championship and were region finalists last year. King William is 1-0 this season after beating a team the Eagles know all too well last week.
Stuarts Draft has ended each of Clarke County’s last two seasons in the playoffs, and the Cavaliers beat the Cougars 7-6 on the road in Week 1. King William scored its touchdown in the first half and Stuarts Draft scored in the fourth quarter.
“Like us, they’re a great football program,” said Clarke County coach Casey Childs of the Cavaliers. “We’ve both been fortunate to be very good [in Class 2] for an extended period of time. They’re athletic, they’re big, they’re aggressive, they fly around, they’re well-coached. It’s a game that’s going to have a lot of eyes on it, and we’re just really excited to take part in it.”
King William held nine opponents under 15 points last year, and did well last week, but the Eagles are riding high on offense. Just about every player who started for Clarke County last week either started or received significant playing time in 2022, and the Eagles’ experience showed against Rock Ridge.
Their 350 rushing yards were 153 better than last year’s average per game, and their 42 points were almost 20 better than last year’s scoring average. Led by quarterback Tanner Sipe’s 108 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, five players rushed for at least four 40 yards, and four players combined for five rushing TDs.
“We executed extremely well on Friday night,” Childs said. “It’s just really good to see so many people getting involved in the offense. There were touches by a lot of kids and our line just did tremendous.
“Defensively, [King William] is big, so our line is going to have to do a great job of maintaining and controlling the line of scrimmage, just like any other game.”
On offense, King William runs a spread offense and had most of its success on the ground against Stuarts Draft. The Cavaliers used two quarterbacks last week in 6-foot-1, 210-pound Trevon Stallings (14 carries for 45 yards; Stallings also plays inside linebacker) and Jahmari Dupree-Wade (four carries for 105 yards and a 67-yard TD run), who is also a receiver. Running back James Stewart (6-1, 190) picked up 81 yards on 16 carries against Stuarts Draft. The Cavaliers bring back a Second Team All-State offensive lineman in 6-3, 245-pound Carter Hamilton, who also stands out on the defensive front.
“They run a lot of zone read,” Childs said. “They’ve got athletic kids that they want to spread out and pass to, and use for an outside zone run game. They’re going to spread you out but still try and run some power football.
“We’ve got to be really, really good in the middle and play disciplined football with the zone read game. Obviously, we need to be good on the outside as well. They present a lot of challenges, but I’m hoping our athleticism up front will help us.”
Childs feels the Eagles are similar to King William in size on both sides of the ball. Clarke County was led in tackles last week by linebacker Landon Roper (eight tackles), lineman Saia Tuivailala (seven tackles, one sack) and defensive back Will Booker (six tackles).
“I’m expecting it to be a great game and an unbelievable atmosphere,” Childs said. “Games like this you want to be a part of as an athlete and a coach.”
