WINCHESTER — Her own academic struggles inspired Kathryn Lamb to become a teacher and help her better relate to her students.
“I had teachers that inspired me and saw me as more than a test score and a struggling student,” the Quarles Elementary School third-grade teacher said on Friday after being named Winchester Public Schools teacher of the year for the 2021-22 school year. “They saw more in me than I could see. And I wanted to do that for kids."
Lamb, who goes by Katie, is a 33-year-old wife and mother of two boys. She grew up in Winchester and graduated from Handley High School in 2008 and from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton in 2012. Lamb, who was hired in 2012, earned her master's degree from Shenandoah University in 2019.
WPS has been naming teachers of the year since 2016. They are nominated by school principals and provide a statement outlining their teaching philosophy to the selection committee. The committee includes the current teacher of the year, a parent liaison, a school board member and several WPS administrators. Qualifications include:
- Expertise in their field and a collaborative approach with colleagues, parents and students.
- A commitment to connecting the classroom to the community.
- Demonstrated leadership, innovative techniques, and an articulate and engaging style of communication.
In her nomination letter, Quarles Principal Joanie Hovatter said Lamb is a caring and gifted teacher who bonds with students. They often return to see her or send thank you notes after they leave Quarles. The school, which serves students in prekindergarten through fourth grade, opened in 1955 and has 359 students, many who live in poverty and some who speak English as a second language.
"Whether she is doing back flips with students on the playground or refereeing soccer at recesses, her students know she values each and every one of them," said Hovatter, principal since 2012. "Whether dressing up in costume as Thing 1 or Thing 2 (the human-like twins from the classic "Cat in the Hat" children's book) to celebrate Reading Month and visiting every classroom, to turning her own classroom into a farm where her students drive their tractors on acres of land in their metrics computer science lesson, Ms. Lamb is ALL IN as a teacher."
It was in her junior year at Mary Baldwin that Lamb decided on a teaching career, which she partially credits to the inspiration she received from Katherine "Kitty" Redford, her third-grade teacher at John Kerr Elementary School who is now retired. Lamb tries to inspire the 17 students in her class through innovative teaching techniques. During the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Grand Feature Parade on April 30, Lamb's students will drive Spheros robot balls. The event is typical of Lamb's efforts to make learning fun.
"Anytime we want to try something new or innovative, she's one of the first ones we ask," said Jenny Ramsey, a computer science integration coach. "She is willing to try anything and she is really into engaging kids."
Lamb also inspires with "old school" enthusiasm. Each day begins with the same chant.
"We are learners. We are amazing, We are mindful," the children chanted on Friday. "We are bold. We are lambs!"
WPS administrators try to surprise award winners, and Lamb's students were excited by the announcement. Her students include 8-year-old Liam Shoemaker. He said Lamb is fun and patient.
"I like how she lets us take our time," he said. "She's really nice."
Lamb said teachers are often "underpaid and overlooked" and it's a misconception that it's an easy job because school is out during the summer. She said the last few years have been difficult for the profession. The coronavirus pandemic, which temporarily shuttered schools, caused major academic and socialization setbacks among students who were often forced to learn online.
Besides the challenges of the pandemic, teachers are now under the microscope around the nation. In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has established a tip line where parents can email complaints about school administrators and teachers. Virginia's school superintendents have condemned the tip line.
Lamb said the extra scrutiny is stressful for teachers, but she always teaches as if parents were in her classroom. She also draws on her own experience as a parent in deciding what's appropriate to talk about. In general, Lamb said she just tries to take it day by day, and she relies on her coworkers to lift her spirits after tough days.
Lamb said the biggest lesson she's learned in her 10 years on the job is to look past test scores.
"I know that's easier said than done because of the pressure we have as teachers and testing is a major part that these young kids have to do," she said. "These kids are tested too much, too soon, and it tests their anxiety as well. It worries me so I try to see past a test score and see them for a kid who's making growth in their own way. Because I was that kid making growth in my own way, but never quite made the mark on the test."
