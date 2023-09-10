Until her senior year in 1941, Mildred Kramer’s time at Handley High School was filled with the fun and worry-free occasions of a girl in Winchester at that time: hanging out with friends at the local ice cream counters at McCrory’s and Boyd’s Drug Store; attending swimming parties and barbecues at Jordan Springs and Cacapon State Park; and dancing at York’s on Martinsburg Pike.
But in December of her senior year, the frivolity of those times was shattered as Pearl Harbor in Hawaii was bombed by Japanese forces and America soon entered World War II. “That bombing really fired everyone up!” Mildred, now 99 years old, remarked recently from her Baltimore home.
“Everyone was angry then. We had a united purpose; we were ready to fight,” she continued. “Our class started emptying out after that. Many of the boys went into the service and many girls went to nursing school and the Red Cross.”
“When our class had a get-together a year after our 1942 graduation, many classmates were not there. The war changed things. A couple boys from our class, Logan Massie and Bill Miller, were killed in the war. It was very sad.”
Mildred was born in Winchester in 1924, the youngest of four children of Philip and Gertrude Kramer. Philip, an immigrant from Lithuania, co-founded the first Jewish synagogue in Winchester and had a business selling ice and ice cream to the wealthy horse estates and horse shows in the counties to the east. Mildred helped her father make ice cream sandwiches to sell using chocolate wafers and vanilla ice cream.
The family lived on Fairview Avenue where Mildred was a member of the first-grade class of the newly opened Virginia Avenue Elementary School in 1931. “My neighborhood on Fairview was working class. Many people from the neighborhood worked at the woolen mill around the corner downtown. We heard the mill’s whistle at the end of the workday each day,” Mildred recalled.
“There was a little market in the middle of the block and people would put their purchases on a tab, and then come in to pay on Saturday after they got their paychecks.”
“During the Depression years, everyone was poor, and it was hard to buy things then. Our family was lucky and had a telephone. Other people from the neighborhood would come in to use it, which was okay with my parents,” she said.
One of Mildred’s vivid memories of her childhood in the neighborhood off of National Avenue was when schools would dismiss early on both Memorial Day and Confederate Memorial Day so the children could help sell flags and poppies at the cemeteries down the street in advance of the speeches commemorating the occasions.
Another big day involving the cemetery for Mildred was when all the students from Winchester’s schools would march to the grave of school benefactor and namesake Judge John Handley on the last day of school, to show appreciation. “Do they still do that?” she inquired, and was happy to hear that the tradition continues, though in modified form.
After finishing fourth grade at Virginia Avenue, it was time for Mildred and her classmates to move on to Handley, across town, for fifth through twelfth grades. “Handley seemed like a long way away. There was a man we knew, Mr. Gibbons, who had a taxi, so Mother arranged for him to drive five of us kids from the neighborhood to Handley each morning in his big Packard for 25 cents — five cents each.” She added, “We had to get home on our own.”
One of the most memorable occasions of many Winchester schoolchildren from the 1930s through 1960s was participating in the annual Apple Blossom Festival pageant on the front steps of Handley High School.
“We started practicing in January, and by April or May, our show would be perfect. Mr. [Garland] Quarles wrote the production, directed it, and narrated it. It was a historical chronology of the United States from the Civil War through modern times. The final scene was a large American flag. In my junior year, I was selected for the Ball Dance. To be in that act, you had to be able to catch a ball, which I could,” Mildred said with some pride. “I remember that our outfits for that dance were rather skimpy.”
Handley traditions which Mildred recalls are attending prom, working at the concession stands during home football games as a junior, and acting in the senior play. She was delighted to learn that these traditions continue to this day at the school.
Though some of the extracurricular traditions have not changed, some of the classes have. Mildred recalls classes in cooking, sewing and typing. “But I also had science class, with Mr. Hale, and senior English and literature with Mr. Browning. He was the greatest teacher. My older siblings also had him. We all adored him.”
“I think the fact that Handley was an endowed school meant it could get great teachers. They were all so good, and friendly too,” she noted.
1938 was a big year for Mildred and her family. That year her family bought a house on Pennsylvania Avenue in Winchester, and Mildred obtained her driver’s permit, at age 14. “I was a good driver, and would take my friends all over the place, even to places in West Virginia. I’m still driving,” said the 99-year-old proudly. “In fact, I drive better than I walk!”
After graduating from Handley, Mildred moved away to go to work, and never returned to live here again. She first trained with a lithograph company in Washington, D.C., and then took classes at Strayer Business College. She then worked for a lithograph company in Baltimore for nine years.
Mildred married Solomon Shapiro in 1946. She’s understandably proud that at age 42 and with four children, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Towson University. After her husband’s death in 1989, she remarried and moved to Florida for several years, before moving back to Maryland to be near her adult children.
Mildred is also proud of her siblings, all Handley graduates as well. Her oldest sister, Bessie, class of 1925, was one of the school’s first female basketball players. Her closest sister, Mary, class of 1932, went to work for the FBI after graduation and was one of the first female employees of the agency’s fingerprint unit.
Her brother, Albert, class of 1926, was a talented band student at Handley under Professor McIlwee. McIlwee learned that the University of Virginia was in need of a bassoon player, so he taught Albert how to play the instrument in his senior year. The young man excelled at it and was able to earn a scholarship to UVA, graduating with an engineering degree during the Depression era. He then went on to study law at the University of Richmond, passing the bar exam after two years and then going to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture on a project that resulted in the founding of the Shenandoah National Park.
“Handley has been very good to me and to my family. I’m very happy that it is recognizing the 100th anniversary. I’m glad the school is still there and still thriving. It makes me feel good to know that.
Mildred’s 100th birthday will be in March, during Handley’s 100th celebration year.
(As part of Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration, alumni who are at or nearing 100 years old are being interviewed.)
