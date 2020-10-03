WINCHESTER — Three of the five area high schools had a higher on-time graduation rate than the state average this year, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Statewide graduation rates for the Class of 2020 were released this week by the VDOE, with the state's overall average graduation rate increasing from 91.5% in 2019 to 92.3% in 2020.
The on-time graduation rate is calculated by dividing the number of students in the respective cohort who earned a diploma in 2020 or earlier by the number of students who entered ninth grade for the first time in 2016-17.
The three local high schools that surpassed the state average graduation rate are Clarke County High School with 97%, James Wood High School with 96% and Sherando High School with 94.2%.
The two high schools that fell below the state average this year are Millbrook and John Handley high schools, which both had graduation rates of 89.2% this year.
Among Frederick County's three high schools, the division's average graduation rate in 2020 was 93%.
Over the nine years the state has reported graduation rates, Frederick County Public Schools has seen its rate climb from about 85% to 93%, said FCPS Superintendent David Sovine in a statement.
"Despite the many challenges school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic created for seniors at our three high schools last [academic] year, more than nine out of 10 earned a diploma and graduated within four years of entering the ninth grade," he said.
For the past three years, Handley's graduation rate has been around 89%. Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said the division still has "work to do."
"In Winchester, with more than 65% of students qualifying for free and reduced meals our students have significant challenges to overcome. I am proud of the dedicated commitment to our staff and their work of empowering students to succeed and overcome in spite of the challenges of life," he said. "Our teachers, counselors and administrators work tirelessly each day to ensure that each student gets the support they need to graduate, but we still have more work to do."
Clarke County High School has seen a small drop in its graduation rate over the past three years with a 99.4% graduation rate for the Class of 2018 down to a 97% graduation rate for the Class of 2020.
Clarke Superintendent Chuck Bishop said the division is "extremely pleased" with the division's graduation rate this year.
"It is an indicator of success that our students, parents, school employees, and our community can take pride in," Bishop said. "We are aware that our overall graduation rate and our dropout rate are slightly worse than last year. As we have always done in Clarke County, we will continue to work with individual students to make sure they stay on track for on-time graduation."
Bishop also noted that school closures related to the coronavirus pandemic in March made it "incredibly difficult to work with students who were at-risk."
For all the schools, there were noticeable gaps in the overall graduation rates and the graduation rates of marginalized groups of students, race, first language learned, family income or having a disability.
At Handley, white students had a 93.8% graduation rate in 2020 while Black students graduated at a rate of 83.8%, Hispanic students had a graduation rate of 84.9% and students of multiple races graduated at a rate of 85.7%.
English learners at Handley had a graduation rate of 78.8%.
At Millbrook in 2020, white students graduated at a rate of 94.4% while Black students had a graduation rate of 85.7%. The graduation rate for Hispanic students was 78%. Students of multiple races and Asian students had graduation rates of 100%. English learners at Millbrook graduated at a rate of 61.2%.
At Sherando, English learners had a 64.3% graduation rate. Students of multiple races graduated at 86.7% compared to 96.1% of their white peers. Black students at Sherando graduated at a rate of 93.8% and Hispanic students at a 89.7% rate.
At James Wood, white students had a graduation rate of 96.7%, Black students had a 100% graduation rate, Hispanic students had a 81.8% rate and students of multiple races had a 100% rate.
At Clarke County, white students had a graduation rate of 97.8%, Hispanic students had a 94.7% graduation rate and students of multiple races graduated at 100%. No rate was given for Black students as there are not enough Black students at the school to quantify.
The graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students at CCHS was 90.9%.
