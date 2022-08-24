Mike Stotler never thought he’d see his James Wood High School Class of 1986 ring again.
Thirty-five years ago, in August 1987, he lost it in the Shenandoah River while swimming with friends.
He spent the next six days looking for it, then resigned himself to the fact that it was gone forever.
Fast forward to Aug. 17, 2022. Deputy Trey Cram of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office sees a glimmer of something “glowing, shiny” during a dive team operation in the river. He brushes away the sediment and picks up the object. It’s not what he’s looking for, but he clearly sees that it’s someone’s class ring. After cleaning it, he is able to read the name inscribed on the inside of the band. Stotler’s long-lost ring had been found.
“Finding something like that is like finding a needle in a haystack,” Cram said. “I knew I had to get it back to the person.”
That same day Cram contacted the 54-year-old Stotler on Facebook. The next day, he went to Stotler’s Frederick County home to return the ring.
“I’m still in shock,” Stotler said Tuesday as he held the 10 karat gold Jostens ring, which is in remarkably good condition for having been at the bottom of a river for so long. The light-colored stone in the center of the ring is a little discolored — Stotler can’t remember what type of stone it is — but the gold band still shines and all the words on it are legible. On one side of the ring is the word “music” because Stotler is an avid musician and on the other side is the school’s colonel mascot. Encircling the stone is the school’s name.
Although the ring is now too small for Stotler’s ring finger, it fits his pinky finger.
“Barely,” he joked as he struggled to pull it off.
He doesn’t remember how much the ring cost, but he’s pretty sure it was between $600 and $800.
“I wanted to be like everybody else,” Stotler said about wanting a class ring as a teenager. “My parents had to buy it for me. We didn’t come from a rich family, so it was a lot of extra work for my dad.”
Losing the ring really smarted — for Stotler and his parents.
“My dad was extremely disappointed,” he recalled, because his parents had cautioned him against letting anyone else wear the ring. Stotler said his high school girlfriend was wearing the ring when it slipped off her finger in the river.
“If you would have only listened,” Stotler said his father told him.
At that point, Stotler began repaying his parents for the ring, though he’s not sure he repaid them in full.
“I just wish my dad was still living so I could show it to him,” he lamented.
But Stotler said the “real story here isn’t my stupidity” — he says it’s the dedication of the deputy who found the ring and the effort he made to return it.
Cram has been on the dive team for 3½ years, a deputy with the sheriff’s office since 2018 and a law enforcement officer since 2007. On the day he found the ring, he was on official police business using a hand-held metal detector while searching for an item in the river in Clarke County near the U.S. 50 bridge. He was in chest-deep water about 150 feet west of the bridge and about 75 feet from the bank — the general area where Stotler and his friends had been swimming on that summer day.
A combination of “moving stuff” and using the metal detector led Cram to the ring. He said he kept “getting a hit” on the metal detector, and, after clearing away thick layers of sediment, he found the ring embedded 8 to 10 inches in the riverbed.
“It was still shiny,” he said. “It held up pretty good.”
He described Stotler as “ecstatic” when he told him he had found his ring — though Stotler at first thought it was one of his friends playing a practical joke.
“He couldn’t believe it,” Cram said.
“I still haven’t gotten used to it,” said Stotler, who would like to think his late father had a hand in helping Cram find the ring, but realizes it was probably just good, old-fashioned police work.
Either way, Stotler said his mother told him, “Your dad would be happy.”
Stotler is concerned that resizing the ring might damage it, so he might end up wearing it on a necklace.
Asked if he’s learned anything from this experience, Stotler said: “I should have listened to my parents” and “never say never.”
