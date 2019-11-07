WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System’s popular concert series — called Little Noon Music — begins its season on Friday with a classical guitar performance by John S. Arnold.
The performance, which is free and open to the public, begins at 12:15 p.m. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System.
Arnold teaches guitar ensemble, flute and guitar ensemble, guitar literature & guitar pedagogy. As a soloist and chamber musician, he has performed with numerous ensembles and venues including the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra, Allentown Symphony Orchestra, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, and Wall Guitar Festival. In 2011, Shenandoah Conservatory presented Arnold with the Alumnus of Excellence Award.
