WINCHESTER — There never has been, and maybe never will be, a better female country singer than Patsy Cline, country superstar Clay Walker believes.
Cline's voice, according to Walker, enabled her to sing both low-pitched and high-pitched songs, as well as everything in between.
And, while she focused on country, the Winchester native "could sing any type of music," Walker said, from pop to jazz to blues.
Walker will be the headlining performer during the 12th Annual Patsy Cline Classic concert on Thursday night in Handley High School's Patsy Cline Theatre. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to establish a scholarship.
Cline incorporated various musical styles into her songs. Many music historians consider her one of the first contemporary country recording artists, if not the first.
Hers "has probably been the greatest female voice in my life," said Walker, reflecting on women singers who he's heard over the years.
In terms of Cline's vocal range, "I don't think anyone has ever matched her," he said. "I don't think anybody else has come close."
"She could sing the phone book," he continued, and perhaps turn it into a hit song.
Among her biggest hits were "Crazy," "Sweet Dreams" and "He's Got You."
Cline's music career was cut short when she was killed in a plane crash in Tennessee in 1963. She was 30 years old.
Walker is glad to be performing in the high school auditorium that bears her name.
Sure, he's played in larger venues — some much, much larger.
"I enjoy all kinds of venues," Walker said. "But small venues create a different type of environment where you can have a conversation" with the audience and be less formal.
"It makes for a better show," he said.
He anticipates being able to meet fans after the concert.
Walker, 53, first appeared on the country music scene in 1993 with the single, “What’s It to You.” Other songs he's recorded include “If I Could Make A Living,” “This Woman And This Man,” “Live Until I Die” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.” Eleven of his 32 singles have reached No. 1 on Billboard magazine's Hot Country Singles chart.
The Recording Industry Association of America certified four of his albums as platinum for selling at least one million copies. Two others were certified gold for selling at least 500,000 copies.
Walker likes different types of music. When he decided to become a singer, though, he never really considered any other genre but country, having listened to it while growing up.
"It's soulful," he said. "It's lyrics take you into a story."
He mentioned, for example, Reba McEntire's 1985 hit single, "Somebody Should Leave." It's about wanting to get divorced, all the while knowing that your kids need both parents and hoping that you and your partner can, somehow, find love for each other again.
Walker said he hurts whenever he hears that song. It brings back memories of his parents' divorce when he was young. He mentioned that his father never fully got over the split.
Country music has been "the story of my life," he said, "and the lives of people who I love."
He believes everyone can find stories they can relate to within country songs.
Walker encourages people who've never heard his music, and maybe have never been fans of country music, to attend his concert on Thursday night.
He hopes to see many of his fans, too.
Tickets for the show are available for $39.50, $59.50 and $89.50 online at eventbrite.com.
Handley will open its auditorium doors at 6 p.m. Singer/songwriter Tom Wurth will perform at 7 p.m., followed by Walker at 8 p.m.
Concert proceeds will be used to start a scholarship in honor of former state Sen. Russ Potts, who was executive director of the Winchester Education Foundation before he died last December. The scholarship is to be awarded to a graduating Handley student planning to pursue a career in the arts.
Don't be surprised if you run into Walker somewhere, like at a restaurant, before or after the concert. It's his first visit to the Winchester area, and he wants to get to know the community.
"I like going places and planting seeds" that give him connections, he said, such as by meeting people and seeing what makes communities unique, including their buildings' architectural styles.
