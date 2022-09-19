Zach Franz, president of Russ Potts Productions Inc., announces Monday that country music artist Clay Walker will headline the 12th Annual Patsy Cline Classic in Handley High School’s Patsy Cline Theatre on Oct. 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. with opening act Tom Wurth beginning at 7 p.m. Walker takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $39.50, $59.50 and $89.50 and are exclusively sold by

or by calling the Patsy Cline Classic box office at RPPI: 540-665-0598.