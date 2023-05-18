Cleaning Reflections

Sabai Thai Winchester server Jeanny Mananya Tasiri and the buildings behind her are reflected in the front window of the Loudoun Street Mall restaurant Tuesday as she cleans the glass before opening for lunch.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

