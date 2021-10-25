Firefighters responded to a structure fire in a vacant home in the 2000 block of Martinsburg Pike on Saturday evening, according to Clear Brook Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page. When units arrived, they reported a working fire with fire showing from the roof line. No additional information was available Sunday.
