A 32-year-old Clear Brook man was killed in single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Frederick County, according to state police.
Christopher R. Bowen was traveling east on Cedar Hill Road (Route 671), a half-mile west of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11), in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala at 7:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to “maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree,” a news release from Sgt. Brent Coffey stated.
Bowen died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper D. Sewell.
According to the release, “Speed is being considered a factor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.