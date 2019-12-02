CLEAR BROOK — To create the magic of Clearbrook Park’s Walking in a Winter Wonderland light display, Frederick County Parks and Recreation employees began putting up thousands of lights shortly after Labor Day, according to event manager Casey Bennett.
Friday evening marked the opening of the annual event, which is now in its 19th year. Walking in a Winter Wonderland continues most nights through Dec. 29.
The holiday light show depicts “The Twelve Days of Christmas” along a half-mile path through the park. Visitors also can meet Santa Claus and grab a free cup of hot chocolate to warm up.
Friends Sharon Russell and Mickey Boyett, of Boyce, came to the light show on Saturday night with their families. They sat by a small fire pit to warm up as their family members waited to meet Santa and take pictures. They said the light show gets them in the holiday spirit.
Boyett said she especially likes the lights surrounding the park’s lake that are reflected against the water at night.
Brenna Ridler, of Pittsburgh, was visiting family in the area for Thanksgiving and thought the light display would be a great event for her three children. On Saturday night, she waited in line with daughters Aspen, 6, and Briar, 4, to meet Santa.
Aspen’s favorite part of the light display is the depiction of the five gold rings in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” English Christmas carol. She said she planned to ask Santa for a holder for her earrings.
On a scale of one to 10, nine-year-old Brayden Pereira, of Winchester, rates Walking in a Winter Wonderland a 12.
“I think it’s cool,” he said.
He especially likes the display’s singing Christmas trees.
Tanner Morgan, 3, of Front Royal, was seeing the light display for the first time with his parents.
His mother, Amber Morgan, said Tanner loves Christmas lights and always points them out when they’re in the car, so she thought he would enjoy Walking in a Winter Wonderland. It was obvious Tanner was dazzled by the display as he ran ahead of his parents and pointed out what he saw, including a light display of Santa.
Admission to Walking in a Winter Wonderland, located at Clearbrook Park at 3300 Martinsburg Pike, varies based on peak and non-peak nights and age. Peak nights are on Dec. 6-7, 13-14, and 20-23. Hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m. The light display is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Peak night admission is $10 for those 12 years old and up, $5 for ages 2-11 and free for children under 2. Admission on non-peak nights is $5 for ages 12 and up, $3 for ages 2-11 and free for children under 2.
Veterans and active duty military members pay $3 on non-peak nights with a valid military ID.
