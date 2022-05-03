CLEAR BROOK — Texas-based EF Johnson is eyeing the southeast side of Clearbrook Park as the potential location for a 195-foot public safety radio tower.
During a Frederick County Parks and Recreation Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting on Monday, Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs provided an update on the effort to replace Frederick County’s outdated public safety radio system. Last year, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 to hire EF Johnson to replace the system.
Tibbs said EF Johnson needs to build 10 towers throughout the county as part of the infrastructure for the new radio system. One of the potential locations for a tower identified was an area in Clearbrook Park — far removed from the park’s ball fields, outdoor pool and picnic shelters. Tibbs said the location shouldn’t be intrusive to park visitors. The tower would be surrounded by a 160-foot fall zone on all sides.
Tibbs asked the Parks and Rec officials for feedback and if there were any objections to the radio tower being placed in the park.
Commission member Ron Madagan said the county had an agreement with Frederick Water that would allow the sanitation authority to build a water tower in Clearbrook Park. To the best of his knowledge, he said that Frederick Water no longer needs to build a water tower there. But he said he would like the agreement with Frederick Water to be officially voided before giving the green light to a public safety radio tower in the park.
Madagan asked Tibbs to speak with Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence about the matter. He said he wouldn’t want to risk a situation where both a public safety radio tower and a water tower were erected in the park.
“I would like if you asked him about that — there shouldn’t be two towers there,” Madagan said.
Parks and Recreation and Frederick County officials will continue discussing the matter in future meetings.
Also on Monday, the Parks and Recreation Buildings and Grounds committee discussed:
- Potentially installing a playground at Stonewall Park between the Tee-ball field and the parking lot. The committee requested that Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel explore the feasibility and return to the committee with “a solid proposal.”
- Allowing Winchester Little Libraries to install a "free little library" at the end of the StoryWalk Trail at Rose Hill Park. The library would consist of a box filled with books for the community to share. There are several such libraries throughout the area. No county funds would be required to install the library. The committee was supportive of the idea. Andrew Keefauver, superintendent of recreation, plans to draft a memorandum of understanding between the Parks and Recreation Department and Winchester Little Libraries outlining the terms of the arrangement.
Attending the meeting at Stonewall Park was Interim Director Stacy Herbaugh, Assistant Director Jon Turkel, Superintendent of Recreation Andrew Keefauver, Program Supervisor Sarah Young and Parks and Recreation Commission members Gary Longerbeam, Charles Sandy and Ron Madagan.
