Sixth Congressional District Rep. Ben Cline (R-Botetourt) was appointed to the House Judiciary Committee last week as lawmakers receive new committee assignments for the 118th Congress.
The list of the newcomers awarded seats on the Republican-led panel was announced in a press release from the Judiciary Committee.
Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) has said his first investigative priority includes seeking to conduct “an oversight of the Justice Department’s actions” related to President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Friday, Jordan requested documents and information pertaining to the DOJ investigation into whether Biden mishandled classified material. The DOJ has since signaled it will not share information about ongoing investigations, many news outlets reported.
Cline, who won a third term in Congress in November, became the Winchester area’s representative on Jan. 1 when redistricting took effect. The 6th District now runs from Winchester to Roanoke along the Interstate 81 corridor.
Cline commented via Twitter on the appointment, writing that the committee will be “leading the charge to hold the Biden administration accountable and end the weaponization of the federal government against American citizens. I’m honored to keep fighting alongside my friend Jim Jordan. Let’s go to work.”
“House Judiciary Republicans are ready to get to work on the important issues facing the American people by passing legislation that will secure the southern border, investigating the weaponization of the federal government against the American people, and reining in Big Tech’s censorship of free speech,” said Jordan in a press release.
