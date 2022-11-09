WINCHESTER — A crush of supporters streamed into U.S. Rep. Ben Cline's watch party on Tuesday night to await the results of Virginia's 6th Congressional District election.
After The Associated Press called the race for Cline around 8 p.m, he addressed the crowd at Piccadilly's Public House and Restaurant in downtown Winchester, flanked by his mother, wife and daughter.
"It is my honor and privilege to represent the 6th District in the U.S House and Representatives," said the 50-year-old Republican from Botetourt County, who secured a third term. "This is about making sure the views of the 6th District are advocated for and carried to Washington in the strongest manner possible. I'm here to fix the problems facing this country."
Cline captured just over 64% of the vote in his rematch with Democrat Jennifer Lewis, 40, of Waynesboro. The two faced off in the 2018 midterms to similar results.
Tuesday's election marked the first time Winchester area voters cast ballots in the 6th District. The region's voters previously cast ballots in the 10th District, but redistricting will make the Northern Shenandoah Valley part of the 6th District at the start of 2023.
The redrawn 6th District stretches from Frederick County to Roanoke along the Interstate 81 corridor. Cline carried 18 of the 23 localities in the district, including Frederick County with 66.47% of the vote and Clarke County with 59.51%, while Lewis won in the cities of Winchester (where she received 53.87% of the vote), Harrisonburg, Lexington, Roanoke and Staunton.
Results are unofficial until certified.
Cline raised about $915,000 in the race to Lewis's $140,000.
In the months leading up to the election, Cline made several campaign stops in the Winchester area to familiarize himself with the 6th District's new territory. He also opted to have his watch party in Winchester.
The 6th District has been represented by a Republican since 2000. The Winchester area remains a part of the 10th District until the end of the year, represented by Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D).
Cline's victory speech, which ran about eight minutes, touched on several of his legislative priorities, including securing the border, energy independence, gas prices and crime.
"We've got to take action to control crime that is growing in cities like Winchester. We've got to secure our southern border," Cline said to a wave of applause.
He alluded to a nationwide movement in the Republican Party predicated on faith as well as conservative family values.
"This movement that we are seeing right now, dedication to faith, family, and community that invigorates Republicans, reached a crescendo last year when we took back the [Virginia] House of Delegates and elected Glenn Youngkin [as governor]," said Cline, who is a member of the House Freedom Caucus consisting of conservative Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
He assured those gathered that he would do their bidding in Washington. Local politicians who were present included Del. Bill Wiley (R-Winchester), who introduced Cline.
"I met Ben about three years ago on the campaign trail. He talked about the same principals and culture and tradition and constitutional beliefs that we have in the Valley, " Wiley said. "We are now joined to get rid of Wexton, push her west, and now we have the 81 corridor that represents our true values in the Valley. I'm so happy to have Ben Cline to represent who we are and where we are going."
Wexton won reelection in the redrawn 10th District on Tuesday, defeating Republican Hung Cao.
