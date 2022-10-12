WINCHESTER — Candidates running for election on Nov. 8 as well as those seeking the Republican nomination in 2023 were the focus of an event hosted by the Small Business Freedom Alliance on Wednesday morning at West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County.
Leading off the remarks was Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, who is being challenged by Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro in the 6th Congressional District, which the Winchester area will be a part of when redistricting takes effect in January. The district runs along the Interstate 81 corridor from Frederick County to Roanoke.
Cline said his goal as an elected official is to "get the government out of your businesses, out of your lives and let you thrive, because I believe each and every one of you, I believe each and everyone one of my constituents, they have the innate abilities to succeed if we can just get out of the way."
He told audience members that if they look at his legislative history, "you'll see a lot of my legislation has been either to abolish agencies at the state or federal level or to work on a judiciary committee to protect rights."
Cline cited the COVID-19 pandemic as "certainly one of the most egregious points where the federal government and especially our state government with Democrats in power saw no limit to the role they thought the government could play in your lives and no limit to the amount of regulation they could put on you, the steps they could make you go through, the hoops they could make you jump through, to keep your businesses open or close your businesses altogether." He told the crowd this "energized the private sector to get involved and say, 'Enough.'"
He said the Nov. 8 election "is an election about the role of government, it is an election about how and whether you will be able to succeed in the businesses you have built."
Lewis was not able to attend the event, but moderator Chris West read a prepared statement that she sent. She said she grew up on a small dairy farm and currently works part-time at a small winery. Day to day, she is a mental health worker. "It's not just talk when I say small businesses drive our economy," Lewis stated, adding that, "I want to be your advocate in D.C. to push to make your lives easier so you can focus on your passion, your business."
She said she would support legislation like the Small Business Jobs Act to ensure small businesses have access to low interest loans and tax relief as well as legislation that helps local businesses compete in the global economy.
Also addressing the crowd were several Winchester candidates: City Council Ward 1 candidate Richard Bell (D), Ward 2 candidate Emily DeAngelis (R), Winchester School Board at-large candidate Melissa Harris, and Ward 4 School Board candidates Bryan Pearce-Gonzales (I) and MacArthur Payne (I). (Their remarks will be included in future articles.)
Looking ahead to the 2023 election, several Frederick County officials told the crowd their political intentions. John F. Jewell and Mollie Brannon, both of whom serve on the Frederick County Planning Commission, indicated they are running for the GOP nomination to represent the Back Creek District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. The seat is currently held by Shawn Graber (R). Frederick County School Board Chairman Brandon Monk is seeking the Republican nomination in state Senate District 1. Strasburg Town Council member John Massoud and Air Force veteran Lance Allen also said they are running in Senate District 1. The new Senate District 1 encompasses the city of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties. In the new 31st House of Delegates District, which includes Clarke County and parts of Frederick and Warren counties, Warren County Board of Supervisors member Delores Oates said she is seeking the GOP nod.
The Small Business Freedom Alliance is a group of local business owners/citizens "who stand against federal and state overreach" that adversely impact their businesses, according to the group's website.
We all know what Cline's view of the government is. He shows us with his every vote. He believes government should not be elected by the people because he voted not to confirm the results of the recent Presidential election. He believes that government should protect domestic abusers because he voted against the Violence Against Women Act. He believes that government should protect Big Oil because he voted against reigning in Big Oil when it price gouges. He believes that government should side with China over the US because he voted against making microchips here in the US. He believes that government should protect polluters because he voted against the IRA which will save our environment. He believes that government should protect the big banks because he opposed President Biden's reduction of student debt. He believes the government should force pregnancy on women because he voted against not only abortion protection but also birth control. The list goes on and on. Ben Cline believes the role of government is to oppress ordinary Americans and benefit big corporations and our enemies such as China and Russia. This fall, let's send Mr. Cline home and vote for Jennifer Lewis.
