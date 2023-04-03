An education-related bill co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th) that passed the House of Representatives recently would require school districts to publicly post information about curriculum as well as provide lists of books and reading materials in school libraries, among other things.
The legislation, HR 5 (118), was approved along party lines in the House by a 213-208 vote with all Democrats dissenting. It is not expected, however, to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate.
"Parents are furious at the Radical Left’s continued attempts to indoctrinate our children with woke agendas in America’s public schools," Cline, who began representing the area this year after redistricting, said in a press release.
The release characterizes the legislation as protecting "a parent’s God-given right to be involved in their child’s education."
The bill mandates that schools make curricula available for parents to review and provide lists of books and reading materials available in libraries. The bill would require federally-funded elementary and middle schools to obtain parental consent before “changing a minor child’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form; or allowing a child to change the child’s sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathrooms.”
Under the measure, school districts would have to publicly disclose their budgets, which would include revenues and expenditures for each school. The legislation also calls for schools to notify parents about violent incidents on campuses.
Parental rights have been a galvanizing issue for House Republicans, who hold a razor-thin majority in the chamber. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has referred to the Parent's Bill of Rights' as the "the school control bill" and called it "Orwellian to the core" in social media posts. Other opponents have talked about how it further burdens schools, targets transgender students, and could lead to book bans.
"Today extreme MAGA Republicans passed a bill that puts politics over parents, and will ban books, censor librarians, and bully children. It's shameful," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).
But Republicans have argued the legislation would not ban books and outlines commonsense principles in an attempt to increase transparency.
"I am proud to join my Republican colleagues in passing this important legislation to reclaim parents’ role in their children’s education, and prevent Big Government from controlling the narrative in our schools," Cline said in the release.
