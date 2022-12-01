MOUNT JACKSON — Bolstering the U.S. border with Mexico, reining in spending by the Biden administration and encouraging energy independence for America are some of the top initiatives for Congressman Ben Cline as he heads into his next term.
Cline (R-Botetourt) discussed those and several other of his goals on Tuesday afternoon during a town hall meeting with about 20 Shenandoah County residents at the Mount Jackson Moose Lodge.
Cline was elected on Nov. 8 to his third two-year term serving Virginia’s recently redrawn 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It’s good to be back in the Shenandoah Valley. I’m heading to ‘the swamp,’” said Cline, referring to Washington, D.C.
Cline, who will be sworn into office for his new term on Jan. 3, said the Republican-majority House “will not hesitate to stand up for conservative values” while working with the Democratic-majority Senate.
Cline is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations and the House Committee on the Budget, as well as of the Freedom Caucus.
The 30- to 40-member Caucus, he explained, consists of leaders who “are at the tip of the spear” while fighting for the conservative Republican agenda.
During his town hall meeting, he stressed the importance of re-establishing control of the nation’s border with Mexico to try to alleviate the problems of human and sex trafficking and illegal opioids and other drugs entering the U.S.
Such problems, Cline said, are “right here in our communities,” such as Harrisonburg, where the congressman had held a town hall meeting Tuesday morning.
Several of Cline’s constituents at his session in Mount Jackson shared such concerns. He told them he would like to replace 87,000 IRS agents President Biden put to work to help fight inflation with 87,000 border patrol agents.
“I’ve been to the border twice,” Cline said. “The border patrol agents told me they’re stretched thin. Most of them babysit unaccompanied minors” who cross the border. The agents “need help.”
He said he favors providing alternatives to opioids for athletes and other people suffering with major injuries or illnesses but does not support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in Virginia.
Such legalization “is not what the people of Virginia want or expect” from their elected leaders, Cline said.
A man from Quicksburg who attended the meeting in Mount Jackson told Cline that his constituents don’t want him to represent the party of “no” under Biden but would like the congressman to “reach across the aisle” and work with Democrats for America’s benefit.
In response, Cline said he has worked with Democrats on initiatives such as providing jobs and rural healthcare for veterans.
Another point he emphasized centered on the need for the Biden administration to be much more fiscally conservative.
“We have to scale back the scope of government spending,” Cline said. “I’ve been part of a team to bring back a balanced budget. Our country’s future and our kids’ future depends on us being fiscally responsible and getting spending under control.”
A top way to address the nation’s major inflation woes, he said, is to support efforts that strengthen the country’s energy independence. For example, Biden needs to approve more leases for oil and gas development in the U.S., Cline said.
“We shouldn’t export from places like Venezuela and Iran,” he said.
On another energy related note, Cline said federal subsidies for wind and solar projects are “very frustrating” to the farmer who must pay $5 for a gallon of diesel fuel.
Also during the meeting, Cline said he has not decided yet who he’ll support as the new House speaker.
As for the 2024 presidential race, Cline said he would support Donald Trump if Trump becomes the Republican nominee. Cline added that the Republican Party currently has a “deep bench” of potential candidates.
